Door just cracked open for coach that the Raiders coveted in offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of issues to address this offseason, as they sit at 2-10 in what has been a colossal failure of a season. They should overhaul the roster, and they will need to replace offensive and special teams coordinators Chip Kelly and Tom McMahon, both of whom were fired.

There has also been growing speculation that the team could move on from head coach Pete Carroll after just one season. While that would mean the Raiders would hire their sixth head coach in as many years, making a move may be necessary, as Carroll doesn't seem keen on rebuilding.

Although many fans are hoping to see a young offensive guru brought in to be paired with a first-round rookie quarterback, it is possible that Las Vegas brings in a defensive mind once again if they move on from Carroll, and a name linked to the team last offseason could be back in play.

The Raiders could revisit previous talks with defensive coordinator candidate

The Raiders emphasized upgrading their coaching staff during the offseason. In addition to bringing in Carroll and making Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history, they also reportedly gave defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a raise.

While Graham has survived multiple regimes, it was later reported that Las Vegas had a different plan for the role. The Athletic's Michael Silver revealed that the Raiders offered Robert Saleh a record-breaking defensive coordinator contract, while also guaranteeing that he would replace Carroll.

Saleh had other plans, as he chose to rebuild his value as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, where he had previous success. The door may still be open for him to wind up as the Raiders' head coach, as he expressed his interest in returning to a leading role to Josina Anderson.

"We all want to get to the top of our profession, but, honestly, I'm just in this space right now where I'm solely focused on trying to do my best for the guys here," Saleh said. "It's not a secret. We all want to be at the top of our profession and show that we can achieve greatness at the top of our profession."

RELATED: Raiders offered ideal coach to put comfortable end to the Pete Carroll era

Saleh was highly coveted after his first stint as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, ultimately accepting a head coaching opportunity with the New York Jets. He lasted just five games into his fourth season with the franchise, leading the team to a 20-36 mark during his tenure.

His decision to prioritize returning to San Francisco has paid off for both the team and Saleh. Despite dealing with a laundry list of injuries, the 49ers rank eighth in the NFL in scoring defense. Surely, he'll have a market for himself as a head coach this offseason.

While Saleh was not successful in his first opportunity as a head coach, he will likely utilize what he learned from the experience to improve the next time he receives a similar opportunity. Plus, the Jets might be the only other NFL franchise that is more dysfunctional than the Raiders.

Las Vegas has already shown interest in making him Carroll's successor, and Saleh clearly has an interest in another head coaching gig. Although there is a lot to be determined before Raider Nation knows who will lead the team in 2026, Saleh should be one of the top options available this offseason.