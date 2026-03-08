Duo of disastrous Pete Carroll Raiders signings are as good as gone in FA

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from the Pete Carroll era with the signing of a young, first-time head coach in Klint Kubiak. But that doesn't necessarily mean that all of the stink he and his crew left is out of the building in Las Vegas yet.

Although the team is already on the right path by cleaning house with most of the coaching staff and releasing veteran quarterback Geno Smith, plenty more work is still to be done. That will start early next week when the legal tampering period of free agency begins.

Carroll clearly influenced the Raiders' roster last season, as evidenced by the droves of his former Seattle Seahawks who came to Las Vegas. But fans can feel confident about two of his more disastrous additions being as good as gone by Monday: Stone Forysthe and Tyler Lockett.

Raiders fans can say goodbye to Tyler Lockett and Stone Forsythe in FA

Forsythe was an old Carroll project in Seattle that he hoped to complete in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, after he stepped in for Kolton Miller at left tackle, the offensive line fell further apart over the ensuing 13 games. He was, undoubtedly, the worst starting offensive tackle in the league.

In just 13 games, Forsythe was penalized five times and gave up 11 sacks, 5 quarterback hits and 24 hurries for a total of 40 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. His PFF run-blocking grade was below-average as well, even though Carroll claimed Forsythe was playing his best football.

Las Vegas is getting Miller back, still has DJ Glaze, Charles Grant, and a practice squad sleeper in Dalton Wagner, and will surely look to add another offensive tackle this offseason. Forsythe should be a thing of the past for the Raiders, and it is almost guaranteed that without Carroll, he will be.

Lockett was a disaster in a different way. After a rough start to the season with the Tennessee Titans and being released, and with Las Vegas already sitting at 2-5, Carroll called in a favor and had the veteran wide receiver signed, presumably with the knowledge that Jakobi Meyers would be dealt.

And to say that Lockett didn't fill Meyers' void is an understatement. In fact, in 10 games, he caught just 22 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in 308 snaps. To make matters worse, he took away valuable reps from young players like Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Luckily for Raider Nation, no reason exists to re-sign either of these players. So, fans can count on them being as good as gone when the legal tampering period begins on March 9, and the league year begins on March 11. If they find an NFL home, it shouldn't be in Las Vegas.