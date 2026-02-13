ESPN analyst just suggested the worst Maxx Crosby trade imaginable

Even though the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders trading Maxx Crosby is a nightmare in the first place, Jason McCourty of ESPN somehow found a way to make it even worse.

What's worse than a nightmare? Well, it's McCourty's trade idea, which was a proposed player-for-player deal with the Dallas Cowboys. And that proposed deal was very simply the Raiders sending Crosby to the Dallas Cowboys for wide receiver George Pickens.

With all due respect to McCourty, there are dozens of reasons why this kind of a deal would be laughable if it actually happened, and a horrible display of roster malpractice on the part of Raiders general manager John Spytek.

Jason McCourty proposes ridiculous Maxx Crosby for George Pickens trade for Raiders

Maxx Crosby for George Pickens? 👀@JasonMcCourty lays out a potential Cowboys-Raiders deal pic.twitter.com/Ng0umUEQLj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 11, 2026

Nobody can deny that there has been some significant drama unfolding behind the scenes over the past couple of months between Maxx Crosby and the Raiders. But also to be fair, it doesn't seem like his issues are with new head coach Klint Kubiak or the staff he'll assemble in Vegas.

There's a chance that fences could be mended because the reason Crosby is being mentioned in trade talks right now at all is due to the fact that he was shut down late last season for a couple of games. You simply do not do that against Crosby's will or wishes.

But even if bridges have been burned to the point of no return, and let's just take a quick stroll down the hypothetical trail, the Raiders have not lost so much value in Crosby that they would entertain the idea of sending him away for just George Pickens in return.

You would be solving one problem while creating 10 others.

I said earlier that the idea proposed by McCourty -- Crosby for Pickens, straight up -- would be complete roster malpractice. If you look at last year's trade involving Micah Parsons going from Dallas to Green Bay, then the price, even with front office friction, would be a minimum of two first-round picks.

George Pickens is not worth two first-round picks.

In fact, there have been rumors that he could be available for just a second-round pick this offseason. If that's anywhere close to the truth, then it makes the idea of trading Crosby for him straight up even more of a joke.

You understand what the talking heads are doing in these situations. Perhaps McCourty isn't saying the only option would be a one-for-one trade, but the idea is simply to work out a deal with those two players as the centerpiece.

And that could make some sense, but you'd still be talking about a team like the Raiders trading away the best player from a defense that already needs a total remodel, and not getting nearly enough capital in return to make the necessary renovations.

If the Raiders actually were to trade Crosby, it would need to be for a king's ransom of NFL Draft capital, and maybe a player like Pickens (or someone else) thrown in to sweeten the pot. But not to diminish the draft pick return.