ESPN analyst makes bold Raiders claim at expense of AFC foe

The Las Vegas Raiders' improvements have been talked about at length this offseason. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are here to change the culture, Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty are dramatic upgrades, and a promising rookie class has Raider Nation buzzing about the future.

This team still has shortcomings, however, which have not exactly been glossed over either. The wide receiver room needs someone to step up next to Jakobi Meyers, and the secondary has major holes it needs to patch up before the season, especially at cornerback.

As always, the national media is quick to tear the Raiders apart and doubt them before they even get a chance to step on the field. Former Raiders player and NFL executive Louis Riddick, however, always has the team's back, and did again on Wednesday's episode of First Take.

Louis Riddick believes Raiders could sneak into playoffs before Bengals

When Riddick was asked about whether the Cincinnati Bengals were wasting Joe Burrow's prime years, he responded with a surprisingly bold claim about the Raiders. By doing so, he disrespected Las Vegas' AFC foe, considering most don't think the Raiders will make the playoffs this season.

"The Raiders have made some significant improvements," Riddick said. "I'd trust the Raiders right now to find a way to sneak into the playoffs before I would trust the Bengals."

This statement came as a shock to most NFL fans, as the Bengals were on the cusp of the postseason in 2024 and the Raiders were in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. Both teams are similar, however, as they have rough defenses on paper but promising offenses.

Obviously, a trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Chase Brown running the ball is a bit more impressive than Geno Smith, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers with Ashton Jeanty. But the Bengals may be the only team in the NFL that most believe has a worse defense than the Raiders.

So, in that sense, Riddick's statement could be true. Most associate the Bengals with recent success and the Raiders with the opposite, so many called Riddick crazy for his take. However, it is not as disrespectful of Cincinnati as one thinks, especially with Trey Hendrickson still sitting out.

Las Vegas will certainly have an uphill battle fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC, and the Bengals will be one of the other teams in contention. Don't be surprised if Riddick's assertion comes true, however, as teams surprise even the most knowledgeable experts every year.

