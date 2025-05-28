ESPN's latest Brock Bowers prediction hints at historic season for Raiders

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in football. That was pretty obvious most of last season, but of course none of us could say it because you have to 'wait' until guys have 'actually played football' to make those kind of declarations. I don't get it either.

Now, going into his second year, Bowers is on a revenge tour that is entirely made up by dopey blogs like this one. No one will be spared an 8-catch, 111-yard, 2 TD day. Jayden Daniels may have been last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year, but now that the MVP's on the line, we'll see how that plays out. (He'll probably still win one first but that is not the vibe I'm trying to bring to this dopey blog.)

And if you don't believe me, just take ESPN's word for it. In their latest list of arbitrary predictions based almost entirely on the 100-day SEO mark, the worldwide leader hit us with a Bowers prediction that is already true, but will definitely be true by the time actual football starts being played.

ESPN's Brock Bowers prediction doesn't mince words about his greatness

"By this time next year, we will all call Brock Bowers the best tight end in football, and nobody will flinch even a little bit."

I would have loved, you know, at least two (2) sentences about this, but I guess beggars can't be choosers. Maybe it's just such a slam-dunk prediction that only one sentence is needed? That's probably what it is. I personally don't think we're going to need two whole seasons of insane Brock Bowers statlines to call him the best tight end in football, but I understand that everyone has to wait for Travis Kelce to retire before we can start having serious conversations about that position.

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in football. You heard it here first. And by this time next year, ESPN will be happy to tell you that they told you so.