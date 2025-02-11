ESPN's latest NFL Mock Draft is a dream scenario for Pete Carroll's Raiders

Sometimes mock drafts can be interesting. I hate to say it, but it's true. Every once in a while, a mock draft shows up on the internet that really gets the people going. It's full of interesting ideas, new theories, and generally feels like someone put more effort into it than just spinning Pro Football Focus' mock simulator and writing about it.

The mock draft we're about to talk about isn't one of those. In fact, ESPN's latest mock draft – which hit the web on Tuesday morning – is about as predictable as they come. But, weirdly enough, that's great news for the Raiders. Because in this scenario, not only do the Raiders draft Sheduer Sanders, The Prince Who Was Promised, but they don't even have to trade up to do so! And any sort of content that has the Raiders actually being on the right side of luck is worth talking about, at least a little bit.

ESPN goes way out on a limb and predicts that the Raiders draft Shedeur Sanders

ESPN PICK: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

"We'll see whether the Raiders feel the need to try to move up the board to secure a quarterback, but in this scenario, they can land the best pure passer in the draft right at No. 6. This season, Sanders trailed only Ward in touchdown passes (37) and was fourth in the FBS in passing yards (4,134). He throws with touch and precision when given time and space in the pocket. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as its new coach, and now it needs to stop the revolving door at QB with a long-term fix. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the answer. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell couldn't take hold of the job. But Sanders could quickly improve this situation."

Great! I'm in. Did I learn anything about the Raiders from this mock draft? I sure didn't! Merely pointing out that the Raiders hired Pete Carroll, as a major member of ESPN's mock draft team, is probably good work if you can get it.

But in most scenarios, the Raiders have to trade up for Sanders. And now they don't! That's fun. If the Raiders somehow avoid the temptation to trade up for a QB two years in a row – while getting good players at their original spot – we may have to admit that they're extremely back.