NFL Insider suggests that Maxx Crosby is still open to being traded from Raiders

The good news for Raiders fans is that Super Bowl week is over. Despite the Chiefs getting embarrassed in front of the largest audience that any any live TV event is going to get all year, it was still a rough week for Raiders fans. Though if there is one thing that'll make a week of Maxx Crosby Trade discourse a tiny bit more tolerable, it's probably the Chiefs getting boat-raced.

When the week of public interviews wrapped up, it felt like it wasn't unrealistic to feel some sort of cautious optimism about Crosby staying in Las Vegas for the Pete Carroll era. Carroll made a pretty direct pitch to Crosby at his introductory press conference, and it seemed like there was some positive momentum building.

Then, like it always does with the Raiders, the bad news arrived. On Super Bowl Sunday, Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport of NFL Network published a long list of hints about where some of the NFL's star pass rushers stand with their contracts/trade requests, and the Crosby intel, uh, didn't sound great.

Maxx Crosby may not be in Las Vegas for the Pete Carroll era after all

"While the hiring of Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll was a step toward stability, the Raiders still don't have a franchise quarterback and have a ton of work to do to field a competitive roster. Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it's to a playoff team where he knows people (e.g. Green Bay). Crosby has two years and about $44 million remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2022."

At least it's not the Lions? "Crosby might welcome the change" doesn't exactly sound like the most confident reporting in the world, if that's any consolation; I imagine he'd probably say as much if you asked him. This feels an awful lot like the Davante Adams saga, and that worked out great for the Raiders! So I'm sure Raiders fans have nothing to worry about.