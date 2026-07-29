Evaluating how Raiders stack up among possible trade suitors for Vita Vea

When ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea had requested a trade amid a contract dispute, Las Vegas Raiders fans' ears perked up. And yes, the Silver and Black are a viable landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Before taking a look at potential landing spots for Vea, keep in mind that he wants a new deal. He's entering his age-31 season in the final year of his current contract, which has a $17 million base salary and a $22.2 million cap number, per Over the Cap.

Given that the New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence II, who turns 29 in November, to the Cincinnati Bengals for a first-round pick earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely want nothing less than a third-round pick.

With all of this in mind, let's evaluate how the Raiders stack up as a potential suitor for Vea.

Five teams, including the Raiders, who could swing a deal, from least to most likely to make a trade

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have a glaring need on the interior of their defensive line. They gave up the third-most yards per carry and ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed last season. Buffalo's new coaching staff will likely move Deone Walker to nose tackle, but Vea would be a significant upgrade over him.

However, the Bills have limited cap space with only $9.7 million at their disposal. General manager Brandon Beane would need to release or send a not-cheap player to Tampa Bay in exchange for Vea to make a deal work, financially speaking.

Green Bay Packers

Entering training camp, the Packers' starting nose tackle will be rookie third-rounder Chris McClellan out of Missouri. Vea can form a solid veteran trio in a spot between Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave.

Green Bay finished 18th in rushing yards allowed last season. With Hargrave past his prime and on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open up training camp, the Packers may be aggressive in trying to beef up the interior of their defensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas fits in the middle of the pack among viable destinations.

The Raiders have a major need at nose tackle in a transition to a 3-4 base and odd-man defensive fronts. Also, John Spytek, who is Tampa Bay's former assistant general manager, has direct ties to Vea. In 2018, he was the Buccaneers' director of player personnel when the team drafted the defensive tackle.

Las Vegas isn't in a top-two spot for Vea because of limited cap space. After a busy free agency period early in March, Spytek only has $14.1 million left over, though they could restructure left tackle Kolton Miller's contract to save $12.5 million.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a one-year, $6.2 million deal, but he's a year older than Vea and only played 48% of the defensive snaps last season. The aging nose tackle has seen a decline in his snap count since 2023.

The Chargers have the fourth-most cap space across the league with $40.4 million. They can afford to double-dip to improve their run defense, which ranked 18th in yards-per-carry allowed last season.

San Francisco 49ers

According to The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, Vea might be interested in playing for a team in his home state of California. Fox Sports' Greg Auman reported that the Buccaneers defensive tackle hasn't made specific team requests.

Either way, the San Francisco 49ers make the most sense for Vea. With $71.2 million in cap space, they have more to spend than any other team and can give Vea a significant pay raise in California.

Moreover, 49ers' starting defensive tackle Alfred Collins is on the physically unable to perform list. Even with the second-year pro back on the field, San Francisco may consider a more established interior defender who can strengthen its run defense.

Team salary cap and player contract information is provided by Spotrac.com after first reference.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.