Raiders make reported short list for Pro Bowl DT who just requested a trade

After years of trying to stay afloat with a roster that wasn't built to, the Las Vegas Raiders humbled themselves this offseason and finally geared up for a rebuild. This meant hiring young staff, getting rid of older players (they even traded Maxx Crosby!), and making a big roster dent in the NFL Draft.

But not every issue was addressed ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Notably, the Raiders don't have a No. 1 wide receiver, they didn't add that space-eating nose tackle that many people expected, and depth at several key spots is still a bit shaky or woefully unproven, at least at this level.

However, an opportunity has just presented itself for Las Vegas to upgrade the middle of its defense in a major way. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea, whom fans have vouched for as a trade candidate during his holdout due to his ties to John Spytek, has now requested a trade.

And word on the street is that he may want to join the Silver and Black.

Bucs star DT Vita Vea requests trade, reportedly interested in Raiders

According to The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, a source informed him that Vea wants to play for "a California team or the Raiders." As a California native, it makes sense that Vea would want to return home and play for either the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers or Raiders.

In addition to that, Spytek spent nine years in the Tampa Bay front office working alongside their GM, Jason Licht. Spytek was actually the director of player personnel when Vea was drafted 12th overall in 2018, and he was the vice president of player personnel when Vea signed his extension.

During his time with the Bucs, Spytek had a reputation for being liked by the players, so this could work in his favor if he is trying to lure Vea to the Raiders. And it doesn't sound like the two sides are close on an extension, especially after a few other defensive tackle dominoes fell this offseason.

Vea is not only a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the league's best nose tackles, but he won a Super Bowl alongside now-minority owner Tom Brady, which isn't unimportant either. Las Vegas has signed players from that team before, even if they were clearly past their prime. And Vea clearly isn't.

It should be noted that Vea is in the final year of his contract, and he is set to make $18 million in cash for the 2026 NFL season, and his salary cap hit is north of $22 million. He would likely want a pay bump this year and an extension for some long-term security in the seasons to come.

Should the Raiders trade for Bucs DT Vita Vea after trade request?

So, now, let's attempt to answer, or at least outline some key facts of this million-dollar question. On the positive side of things, Vea would undoubtedly be a force for the Raiders' defensive front, and he'd easily become the best defensive tackle on the roster. He would help out tremendously.

Between his ability to play nose, eat up space to help out linebackers, to make run stops and to get after the quarterback, it is hard to argue with bringing a player like this into the fold. That is, if Las Vegas can make it work, both financially and in terms of the compensation that they'd have to give up.

That is at the core of this issue, though. The Raiders have both the draft capital stashed away and the financial flexibility to make a trade and extension work. But what is a 31-year-old defensive tackle who is coming off his least productive season since 2021 really worth to a rebuilding team?

Some have said that a third-rounder would do the trick, and others have theorized a fourth and a sixth-rounder packaged. Does Spytek feel comfortable giving up that much for a player who may not be around, or at least still be in his prime, by the time the Silver and Black turn it around?

I'll say this: If Las Vegas does make the plunge for Vea, that would display supreme confidence that it can turn things around quickly. But nobody would blame them for kicking the tires but ultimately deciding against paying a ton to a player who, truthfully, doesn't really fit their timeline.

Outside of trading for Taron Johnson, which was a low-stakes addition (they made a late-round pick swap to land him and still haven't paid him any extra money, which is notable here), and signing Kirk Cousins to effectively a one-year deal, the Raiders have exclusively added players 27 or younger.

Yes, Las Vegas has made exceptions, but Vea doesn't want a contract like the ones given to Johnson and Cousins. He wants a new deal. While adding Vea into the mix would be awesome, and he really could be the missing piece for the defense, there's a lot more information for the Raiders to juggle.

If you know anything about Raiders Twitter, you know that AFL Godfather's word is gold, and they wouldn't rule out a Vea trade. But something tells me that the price and timing may just not be right, and Vea will ultimately return to Tampa Bay. But if he does land in Las Vegas, nobody would complain.

Just don't go to one of the California teams.