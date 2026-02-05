Fernando Mendoza's NFL comparison has Raiders fans seeing Lombardi Trophies

When the Las Vegas Raiders make Fernando Mendoza the top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, both the organization and the fanbase will feel confident in who they're getting. Mendoza is ultra-smart, very competitive and driven, and has the physical tools and leadership qualities to be a franchise QB.

How exactly that will translate to the NFL level, however, is unknown until he takes the field. Some have compared him to Jared Goff, who has appeared in a Super Bowl and has a winning record as a starter. Others have tabbed him as Sam Darnold, a slow starter who is now playing in Super Bowl LX.

While either of those would be fine with most of Raider Nation, as the Silver and Black haven't had a Super Bowl-level quarterback in quite some time, others may have even bigger aspirations. Luckily for that portion of the fanbase, a noted draft analyst just compared Mendoza to... Joe Burrow.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein thinks Fernando Mendoza could be Joe Burrow

Lance Zierlein, a credible draft analyst for NFL.com, began releasing full player profiles for the upcoming draft. Zierlein includes a professional player comparison for each prospect, and Mendoza, as mentioned, was compared to Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals' superstar quarterback.

"Mendoza is a precision-based pocket passer whose game is built on rare accuracy and steady command in high-leverage moments. He lacks improvisational talent but proved to be a maestro playing the notes on the page with excellent rhythm and few mistakes as the season wore on. Mechanically sound and intensely accurate, Mendoza is fearless in attacking pre- and post-snap reads. He can feather throws into deep windows or between levels. He consistently hits moving targets in stride on digs, slants, outs and crossers," Zierlein wrote. "However, he needs plays to stay on schedule as his arm talent and velocity are fairly average. Third-and-long and red-zone execution stand out. Mendoza is big and tough but moves around the pocket with heavy shoes and limited escapability, which could invite excessive hits on Sundays. He can make life easier on his receivers and his play-caller, but above-average pass protection feels like a non-negotiable. He’s still young with football to learn and adversity to face, but his character, competitiveness and rapid ascension make it easier to project he will be a very good starter within his first three seasons."

Mendoza hasn't even played a game for the Raiders. Heck, he hasn't even been officially drafted by Las Vegas, and he won't be for another two-plus months! But the idea that the Silver and Black may have a Burrow-type quarterback on their hands must have the fanbase seeing Lombardi Trophies.

Injuries have been the bane of Burrow's existence, but when he's healthy, he is undoubtedly in the top tier of NFL quarterbacks. Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second professional season, and he has a 5-2 record in the playoffs. Burrow is an elite, elite talent.

With a young core that already includes stars like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, as well as stud veterans like Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller, the foundation is there for Las Vegas. Plus, a Burrow-like player would be able to raise the level of those around him, cinching up several of the Raiders' holes.

But with 10 draft picks and nearly $100 million to spend in free agency, and a new coach who comes to Las Vegas highly regarded, this team will improve before Mendoza even gets in the building. Then, when he does, they can hit the ground running and find instant success if he lives up to his billing.

Look, it's easy to live in a fantasy land and think that everything is going to work out for the Raiders. History would indicate that it won't, but this is a completely different regime in Las Vegas, and it's fun to dream every offseason anyway.

That said, this is not just the fanbase talking. It's not just a small section of Raiders fans tooting Mendoza's horn to an unrealistic level. This is one of, if not the most credible, draft analysts saying that Las Vegas may be plugging in a Burrow-type player into the offense next fall.

If you can't get excited about that and start mapping out the Raiders' routes to the Super Bowl in your head, then I don't know what to tell you. Mendoza, by all accounts, seems to be the player that this franchise has been waiting for. If he's anything like fans and experts think he will be, then buckle up.

The Raiders might actually turn the corner. In a hurry.