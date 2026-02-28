Forgotten USC star could be the Raiders' perfect free agency gamble

The Las Vegas Raiders have no shortage of resources at their disposal this offseason to improve what was undoubtedly a league-worst roster during the 2025 NFL season. That doesn't mean they can carelessly spend in free agency; they'll have to be meticulous in how they build out their team.

That said, with $100 million in salary cap space available, a need to spend some serious cash, and 10 draft picks, the Raiders can be a bit more aggressive and take some chances. They can swing and miss on a few moves and still come out favorably on the other side.

One move that the Silver and Black could be interested in is signing a somewhat forgotten former USC star in free agency to bolster their offensive line: Alijah Vera-Tucker. It may be somewhat of a gamble, however.

Raiders could take swing on Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency to boost OL

Vera-Tucker is an Oakland native who went to Bishop O'Dowd High School. He was an All-Pac 12 player when he played for the Trojans in college, and he parlayed that into being a first-round selection, taken No. 14 overall by the New York Jets in 2021.

Injuries have plagued Vera-Tucker's career, however. After earning All-Rookie honors and playing in 16 games for the Jets in 2021, Vera-Tucker has played in just 27 games in the four years since. 15 of those came in 2024, and he missed the entirety of last season.

But Vera-Tucker is as talented as they come when he's actually on the field. Not only does he have legitimate NFL experience at both tackle and guard spots, but when he has played, Vera-Tucker has improved in each season. His Pro Football Focus grades support that idea.

Of course, the downside is that Vera-Tucker's projected market value from Spotrac is $12.8 million per year on what could be a four-year, $51.3 million deal. If Vera-Tucker only plays 27 games over those four years, as he has in the last four years, then that is a lot of money wasted.

Las Vegas already has some offensive line talent in the building that can be developed under Rick Dennison, and they could further fortify the unit with a veteran like Vera-Tucker, who could theoretically line up anywhere other than center.

If a team in the NFL is going to gamble and give Vera-Tucker that kind of contract, it would have to be a team that has ample resources and could absorb such a financial blow and still survive if he continues to be injured. That certainly applies to the Raiders at this juncture.

Perhaps Tucker, who has sustained two major triceps injuries and an Achilles tear, could benefit greatly from working with Las Vegas' Wellness Coordinator, Alex Guerrero. After all, the Raiders had very few non-impact injuries last season.

From a talent perspective, Vera-Tucker would be a dream addition for the Silver and Black. It's always good to have an Oakland native in the building, too. But the front office just has to weigh his price and injury history when considering a move like this.