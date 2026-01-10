Fernando Mendoza's Peach Bowl performance proves that he should be Raiders next QB

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a rough season that saw them finish just 3-14. John Spytek and his front office will have plenty of holes to fill, as the roster is littered with needs.

The team needs to add talent to nearly every position room, as both the defense and offense are due for massive overhauls. The top priorities should be revamping the defense and offensive line, while also landing a franchise quarterback of the future.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they will have over $100 million in cap space and a projected ten draft picks to fill the first two holes. The latter choice has been made obvious to anyone paying attention, as it is clear that Las Vegas needs to use the first overall pick to draft Fernando Mendoza following back-to-back dominant performances in the College Football Playoff.

Fernando Mendoza continues to prove why the Raiders must draft him

There has been plenty of chatter regarding what the Raiders should do with the top pick in this year's draft. Ultimately, the team appears to have three options: draft Mendoza, Dante Moore, or trade the pick for what would likely be a massive haul.

While the idea of trading the pick may be flattering, Mendoza's performance through his first two College Football Playoff games has made Spytek's decision much easier. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner has led his team to dominant victories over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks, outscoring the two powerhouse programs, both of whom were elite defensively, 94-25.

He has carved them up to the tune of 369 yards and eight touchdowns, while completing 86.1% of his pass attempts. The Indiana Hoosiers star has also added 44 rushing yards on 14 carries. Las Vegas has a clear need for a franchise quarterback, and it has become clear that Mendoza is the guy.

Not only has he proven an ability to make every throw, but he has also shown that he has a strong IQ and can handle pressure situations. His performance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday saw him complete 17 of his 20 pass attempts for 177 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 28 rushing yards on six carries.

Mendoza has managed to lead the Hoosiers to their first Big Ten championship since 1967 and their first national championship appearance ever. The Raiders have drafted just five first-round quarterbacks in their entire history, with just three of those picks coming since the AFL-NFL merger.

Their two AFL selections opted to join the NFL instead, while their three NFL picks all threw more interceptions than touchdowns. The franchise cannot let the past haunt them, however, as it is clear that they should make Mendoza their first quarterback selected in the first round since drafting JaMarcus Russell first overall in 2007.