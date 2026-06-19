Fernando Mendoza should focus on development over competition at training camp

Las Vegas Raiders fans should temper their first-year expectations of Fernando Mendoza, and it's not because he won't show early flashes. The rookie signal-caller is in the learning phase and will likely sit for several weeks, if not the entire 2026 season.

In free agency, the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $11.3 million deal, which set their quarterback plan in motion. As a result, they're in no rush to start Mendoza, which is different from the modern-day experience of rookie signal-callers selected first in a draft class.

Baker Mayfield is the last quarterback to be selected No. 1 overall (2018) and not start Week 1 for the team that drafted him. And surely, some alarmists will use that data to press the panic for Mendoza's early development.

But the Raiders have all but told everyone their preferred plan is to sit him behind an experienced veteran.

Fernando Mendoza isn't expected to be a franchise savior in Year 1, and that's the right approach for his rookie season

Las Vegas hired head coach Klint Kubiak, who laid out his vision for a rookie quarterback before the club drafted Mendoza.

"I think in a perfect world, he's watching a mature adult go and run an offense and run the team. But the situation is, you might have that player, you might not have that veteran to show him the way. So he might come in and have to play immediately. But you'd rather him learn, learn before he gets in the game."

Cousins is a 14-year veteran who played in Kubiak's system for one season with the Minnesota Vikings. Las Vegas has the mature adult that its head coach referenced in an ideal situation for a rookie signal-caller.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Cousins is expected to start Week 1. Yet fans want to know how Mendoza came along during spring practices.

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shared his assessment of the No. 1 overall pick in a mailbag response.

"A majority of Mendoza's reps were with the rest of the rookie class, and he looked the part of a No. 1 pick. When tossed into the mix with some of the veteran players, there were some hot and cold moments with his accuracy and timing."

Q Myers of the Locked On Raiders Podcast said Mendoza looked to be exactly what he is, a rookie quarterback.

“He's not where he needs to be. I could tell you that. "I could tell you that by practice on Wednesday. I could tell you that by some of the erratic throws. I could tell you by the fact that I'm standing there talking to (former Raiders WR) Ryan Hoag, and he says, 'Yeah, Fernando, he looks like a rookie quarterback today.' I'm like, 'Yeah, he does.' And he's supposed to because he is a rookie quarterback, right? Again, which is the beauty of not having to throw him into the mix immediately.”

Weeks before the draft, Cousins appeared on the NFL Network and revealed that he's ready to compete for the lead role. Regarding the starting position, the 37-year-old said, "The best player should play."

At least for now, Cousins is the best guy for the starting job. During organized team activities (OTAs), Mendoza provided an honest update on his progression.

"Feel good. Learning and growing every single day. Adjusting to the NFL; it's definitely an adjustment. There's been a lot of great moments, and there's been a lot of growing pains."

He doesn't sound like a quarterback who's ready to start Week 1, but that should be expected with limited first-team reps.

If Mendoza makes significant strides through training camp and looks as good or better than Cousins leading Kubiak's offense, so be it. He would be ready to take the reins against the Miami Dolphins in the season opener.

On the flip side, the Raiders will be criticized if Mendoza isn't under center sooner rather than later, because it goes against recent trends among top quarterbacks.

However, Kubiak doesn't seem overwhelmed with how the rest of the league is developing players at the position. Based on Mendoza's mixed reps with rookies and veterans, the team has its blueprint for him.

Although the Raiders' approach doesn't align with the impatience of modern-day quarterback progression, it's clear that the rookie signal-caller's learning phase is intentional.

Don't be alarmed. Be patient with Mendoza's expected NFL debut.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.