Fernando Mendoza's teammate shares two key reasons he wants to join Raiders

While Ashton Jeanty is entrenched as the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders, new head coach Klint Kubiak made it clear that he is looking to add a complementary back while speaking with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Raiders could take a look at several options in free agency to fill that void, and it is a strong class on the open market to do so. However, it is more likely that they will turn to the draft to do so, as general manager John Spytek wants to build his team in April.

Several intriguing options should be out there for the Raiders in what is an underrated class for running backs. Indiana's Roman Hemby, a teammate of presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, who is widely projected to be a Day 3 pick, shared two reasons that he would want to land in Las Vegas.

Can you guess one of them?

Indiana RB Roman Hemby expresses interest in joining the Raiders

Hemby had a productive five-year collegiate career, as he recorded 3,467 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 711 carries. He also showed dual-threat ability, as he hauled in 129 passes for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star revealed during media sessions at the NFL combine that he would have an interest in joining the Raiders for two key reasons, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Adam Hill.

"Combine nugget from Indiana RB Roman Hemby. Said he'd enjoy serving as the complementary back Klint Kubiak is looking to pair with Ashton Jeanty because not only would he be reunited with Fernando Mendoza (probably), but also with one of his closest friends in DJ Glaze #Raiders."

Hemby, of course, spent his senior season with the Hoosiers, winning a national championship alongside Mendoza. It was also the best season of his career, as he ran for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 17 receptions for 165 yards, and even 203 yards on nine kickoff returns.

He had spent the previous four seasons of his career with the Maryland Terrapins, three of which he was teammates with DJ Glaze. While the Raiders' starting right tackle had a rough season in 2025, he has appeared in all 34 games over his first two seasons, making 31 starts.

While a complementary running back isn't the biggest need, it can be reasonably addressed with one of Las Vegas' 10 draft picks. Hemby has made it clear that he would want to join the Raiders, however, it will ultimately be up to Spytek and Kubiak to decide if he is a fit for the franchise.