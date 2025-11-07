First domino falls in Las Vegas as Raiders fire ST coordiantor Tom McMahon

Given how bad the Las Vegas Raiders have been during the 2025 NFL season, something had to change. The big fish like Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and Chip Kelly, even though they have been largely responsible for the team's struggles, were likely to be safe from firing due to their price tag alone.

But other coaches leading struggling units had to feel like the pressure was mounting. After all, the team is 2-7, and no facet of the game has been strong or consistent enough this year so as to be absolved of blame or above consequence.

The first domino finally fell in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, less than a day after the Raiders' brutal 10-7 loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders were firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Raiders fire ST coordinator Tom McMahon after brutal start to season

Just after these reports surfaced, Las Vegas' social media teams posted a statement from Carroll after the decision to cut ties with McMahon, who had served as the team's special teams coordinator since being hired by Josh McDaniels in 2022.

After a season of struggles for the Silver and Black, Thursday's game was the final straw. Not only did the Raiders have a punt blocked, which gave the Broncos an automatic three points, which was the difference in the game, but Daniel Carlson missed a game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter.

In Week 3, Las Vegas was blown out by the Washington Commanders after a brutal special teams showing in which they gave up a punt return for a touchdown and 245 return yards. Carlson also had a game-winning kick blocked in the final seconds of Week 4's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The following week, punter A.J. Cole got hurt on a blocked punt against the Indianapolis Colts. Combine that with Carlson missing an extra point against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a one-point loss, and the continued struggles against the Broncos, and McMahon had no leg to stand on.

Derius Swinton II, currently an assistant special teams coach, will replace McMahon in Las Vegas. Swinton II has worked on NFL staffs since 2009, and even served as the special teams coordinator under Chip Kelly when he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

It is a bit ridiculous that McMahon was the first to get the boot, as he is far from the most critical piece underperforming for the Raiders. But at least fans are seeing that poor performance is not being accepted, and perhaps Kelly or Brennan Carroll are next in line.