Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

Las Vegas Raiders fans did not necessarily want things to be this way with Jakobi Meyers. But after a failure to reach an extension, a trade request, and an initial denial of that trade request, the relationship between the two parties had clearly soured.

Meyers is now a Jacksonville Jaguar after the Raiders' front office agreed to trade him in exchange for a 4th and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Las Vegas may take an initial hit in offensive production, this is the right move for the franchise.

It is also the right move for Meyers, as he remained incredibly professional throughout this process despite the writing being on the wall for his future with the Raiders. Now, both sides can move forward and have plenty to look forward to.

Geno Smith makes classy Jakobi Meyers comment after trade from Raiders

Quarterback Geno Smith was asked about his time playing with Meyers and the trade that occurred during Tuesday's media availability. He was incredibly gracious and complimentary of Meyers, echoing how Raider Nation felt about its now-departed wide receiver.

"Jakobi is a hard-working guy, extremely hard-working. Very talented player, a guy who knows the game in and out. He understands the game," Smith said. "He was a valuable asset for us on the offense, and I wish him the best in the future. I hope he gets everything that he deserves. Just as a friend, (I) just want him to be happy. More than anything, want him to be happy. Wishing him the best, and we gotta move forward."

The phrase, "Once a Raider, always a Raider," wholeheartedly applies to Meyers. He and Brock Bowers were the only glimmers of hope on a brutally inept offense during the 2024 season, and he set career-highs in the Silver and Black last year.

Meyers did not fracture his relationship with Raider Nation like Davante Adams did in a series of public takedowns. He was honest about his intentions and desires, and still gave it his all when he was in a Raiders uniform.

It will be weird to see him the Teal and Black, and it is a bit ironic that his last game as a Raider was against Jacksonville. But he is in a situation where he can win right now, and Las Vegas got some decent capital in return for him.

Smith encapsulated the fan base's feelings perfectly in this classy statement. Now, he and the team will have to move on without him, like Smith said, and prepare for the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.