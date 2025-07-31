Forgotten Raiders running back inks new deal with rival team

The Las Vegas Raiders could not run the football in 2024. That is no secret to anyone who tuned into the games, or to anyone who looked at the stat sheet, as the Silver and Black mustered a league-worst 79.8 yards per game.

As it turns out, souring the relationship with Josh Jacobs and eventually getting rid of him was a bad choice by former general managers Dave Ziegler and Tom Telesco. Even worse was the decision to try and recreate him in the aggregate with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison.

Eventually, after injuries to both White and Mattison and a general lack of production, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah became the team's best player in the backfield. Despite having his best campaign since 2017 last season, Abdullah remained unsigned through free agency until Thursday.

Former Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah signs with 49ers

On Thursday, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Abdullah inked a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, a rival of the Las Vegas Raiders. This rivalry has gone by the wayside a bit in recent years as the Silver and Black moved away from the Bay Area, but there is still strife between the franchises.

Abdullah ran for 331 yards and two touchdowns last season in Las Vegas, but he also caught 40 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He is also a savant in the return game, adding 387 yards between punt and kick returns in 2024.

San Francisco's backfield is obviously highlighted by Christian McCaffrey, but his injury history calls the unit's depth into question. Jordan Mason left this offseason for the Minnesota Vikings, so there is a void to fill if McCaffrey is sidelined yet again.

Currently, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James and Patrick Taylor Jr. are the backups for the 49ers, but none of them has more than 104 rushes in their NFL careers. The team is in need of serious experience, and Abdullah brings nothing if not that.

At 32 years old, Abdullah is not likely to play professional football much longer, but he can still contribute to a winning football team. Raider Nation is happy to see that he found another home after Las Vegas brought in Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert this offseason.

Abdullah will be missed in the Silver and Black, and even though he signed with a rival team, the fan base surely hopes to see him perform well.

