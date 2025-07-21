Jobless former Raiders signing may be forced into early retirement

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, and there was no shortage of things to blame this lack of success on. Between an inexperienced coach, injuries, bad quarterback play and no semblance of a rushing attack, the team was doomed from the jump.

After losing Josh Jacobs in free agency, the Raiders turned to Zamir White and Alexander Mattison to recreate what he was able to do for the Silver and Black. Unfortunately, they led a league-worst rushing attack in 2024, and reinforcements came this offseason.

Mattison is now with the Miami Dolphins, and White is clinging to a spot on the end of the roster in Las Vegas. Often forgotten from this group, however, is a veteran running back who transcended regimes for the Raiders and was not re-signed by Pete Carroll and John Spytek this offseason.

Former Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is still a free agent

That player is Ameer Abdullah, a 10-year NFL veteran who spent the last three seasons in Las Vegas. While not overly productive as a runner for the Silver and Black, he was a dynamic pass-catching option at times and made things fun on special teams.

Abdullah recorded 572 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns last season, which were his best marks since 2017 with the Detroit Lions. Still, however, he remains unsigned with training camp approaching this week for every NFL team.

While there is still a chance that a team takes a flier on the experienced, multi-faceted running back, time is running out. If no organization feels that Abdullah can help their football team in 2025, perhaps the Raiders' former free agent signing will be forced into an early retirement.

This would be a shame considering the former Nebraska Cornhusker still has plenty left in the tank, not only as a running back, but as a special teams contributor and a leader. An argument could even be made that he could help the Raiders more than White or a player like Dylan Laube this season.

All told, Abdullah recorded 85 carries for 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to 84 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns through the air in his three seasons with the Silver and Black. He also added 839 kick return yards.

Several NFL teams could benefit from adding a player like Abdullah to their roster. It would be disappointing to see his career end with no team wanting to take a chance on him, considering his honorable contributions to the Raiders over the last few years.

