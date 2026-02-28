Raiders' NFLPA report card proves they made right changes this offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders and their diehard fanbase should absolutely love the NFLPA report cards. The Silver and Black always fare quite well, and it is truly the one time a year that Raider Nation gets to look down upon the rest of the league's fanbases.

Unfortunately, thanks to a few owners who didn't feel like having their organizational shortcomings aired out publicly, the revealing of the NFLPA report cards may soon become a thing of the past. Thankfully, however, ESPN's diligent reporting brought the grades from the 2025 season to light.

As always, the Raiders performed much better than their counterparts. But the kicker is that Las Vegas made all of the necessary changes this offseason, as they moved on from every aspect of their operation that earned less than a B.

Raiders dominate NFLPA report cards again and made all the necessary changes

Let's take a look at how the Silver and Black fared in the following categories on an F- to A+ scale:

Treatment of Families: A

Home Game Field: A-

Food/Dining Area: A

Nutritionist/Dietician: A

Locker Room: A

Training Room: A

Training Staff: A

Weight Room: A+

Strength Coaches: A

Position Coaches: C+

Offensive Coordinator: F

Defensive Coordinator: C

Special Teams Coordinator: C-

Team Travel: B

Head Coach: C+

General Manager: A-

Team Ownership: A



Overall Rank: 6

So... Chip Kelly was really that bad? It wasn't just false reporting or hearsay? Not only did Kelly receive an F, but he was the only coach in the entire NFL to earn an F, and one of just two who graded out below a C-. That is unbelievably bad territory for him to be in. The next worst was a D+.

Also, fans may be shocked to see that Carroll earned a C+ mark. That seems marginally above average. However, it's not when taken in the context of the other 31 NFL coaches. Compared to his peers, Carroll ranked tied for the 29th-best grade with his archnemesis, Jim Harbaugh.

It is surprising to see Patrick Graham earn a C, which also ranked tied for 29th among defensive coordinators. Clearly, the position coaches and special teams coordinators didn't perform much better, as the entire coaching staff earned the worst average mark in the NFL.

Well, it's a good thing that the Raiders practically cleaned house and only kept a handful of coaches on the staff. They kept their strength staff intact, but they don't have the same head coach, coordinators or a majority of their position coaches from 2025 still employed. It's beautiful.

Las Vegas had everything that it needed last season to be successful, outside of a competent coaching staff. They have the absolute best facilities and training/nutrition staff in the NFL. Their front office and family/travel marks rank near the very top as well.

They just needed to get rid of their coaching staff, which was clearly weighing them down. And if they truly hit on the big coaching hires this offseason, then all of the rest of the pieces are already there for the Raiders to have success.

Free agents will want to come to Las Vegas. College prospects will want to join the Silver and Black. The Raiders just need a good coaching staff to supplement their great, young general manager (we see you with an A- in your rookie year, John Spytek).

Say what you want about Mark Davis and his inability to get it right with the coaching hires. But he received an A from his players, and when one looks at the entire report card, it's not difficult to imagine why. Winning is the most important piece, but that suddenly doesn't feel so far away.