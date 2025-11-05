Former Broncos CB Aqib Talib took aim at Raiders fans ahead of rivalry game

The Raiders have had a die-hard fanbase, whether they are in Oakland, Los Angeles, or Las Vegas. Al Davis even famously nearly moved the team to Irwindale, California -- a small town with a population of less than 1,500 -- because he knew that fans would show up regardless of where the team played.

While the franchise has had just two winning seasons since 2002 and has the second-worst record in that span, Raider Nation remains strong. They are also not afraid to let opposing players, particularly those who represent the team's many rivals, know how they feel.

Ahead of Las Vegas' Week 10 matchup with the Denver Broncos, Aqib Talib took aim at the fan base. The former All-Pro cornerback shared the extent to which he gets heckled by Raiders fans, labeling the group as the worst in the league.

Aqib Talib takes a shot at Raiders fans ahead of Broncos matchup

Talib made himself an enemy of Raider Nation during his many matchups against the franchise, as his personal feuds with Michael Crabtree riled up the fan base like no other.

When asked about who had the most annoying fan base in the league, in his opinion, Talib did not hesitate to name the Raiders. The five-time Pro Bowler recently revealed that he still deals with public heckling from Raiders fans during last week's episode of his No Lie Zone podcast.

"The Raiders, man, you see these guys at the airport. They don't bite their tongue, man. '(Expletive) you, 'Qib, man. Hey, man, it's good to see you, but we don't (expletive) with you, man.' And you see them everywhere, and when you're in their stadium, they let you have it," Talib said. "They give you a lot of (expletive) and they're everywhere too, man. They're everywhere. They're in LA. They're in Oakland. They're in Vegas. They got a real rowdy fanbase, man. The amount of bottles and stuff that's been thrown at me, it's crazy, man. The amount of (expletive) that's been said to me in public by Raiders fans, it's crazy, man. So, from my experiences, I got to go with the Raiders fans. They're crazy."

RELATED: Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

After his co-host Ryan Koenigsberg noted that he respects the willingness of Raiders fans to publicly call out Talib, the former Bronco continued.

"In public, RK. I just laugh. Like, bro, relax. I snatched bros chain years ago, bro. Just give it a rest, bro," Talib said. "They're like, 'I should snatch that chain.' I be like, 'Alright, okay, you're going to get (expletive) up about it, but if you want to put it on your camera and go live, alright now.' But they're crazy, RK. The amount of (expletive) we hear, it's outrageous."

While Talib and Crabtree have since put their issues behind them, it is no surprise that he continues to get heckled by Raiders fans. The former cornerback had a reputation as an agitator, and those types of players are typically hated by opposing fans, particularly rivals.

Talib didn't help himself later in the week, either, as he had this NSFW rant where he tried to explain to former Raiders Richie Incognito and Gerald McCoy that Las Vegas was seemingly wasting their money on Maxx Crosby. That, obviously, is untrue, and did not go over well in the room.

It has been nearly a decade since Talib suited up for the Broncos, and more than a half-decade since his playing career ended. It is evident, however, that Raider Nation still is not a fan of his, nor should they be, especially after these comments.