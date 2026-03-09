Former John Spytek draft pick could be Ashton Jeanty's dream Raiders sidekick

Klint Kubiak left it in no uncertain terms when speaking to the media at the 2026 NFL combine that the Las Vegas Raiders would deploy a two-headed monster in the backfield. The team's new head coach made it clear that Ashton Jeanty, a young star, still needs a legitimate "wingman."

Finding the right running back to pair with Jeanty will be like threading the needle. Obviously, the Raiders should want somebody who is effective and multi-faceted, but they can't overspend or allocate too many resources after taking Jeanty with a first-round pick a year ago.

A player like Kenneth Walker III is easy to tie to Las Vegas because of Kubiak, but a high-profile addition like that doesn't make sense for the Raiders. Instead, John Spytek should target one of his old Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks in free agency to serve as Jeanty's sidekick: Rachaad White.

Raiders could target Rachaad White in FA as Ashton Jeanty's sidekick

White was taken by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft when Spytek was an executive there. But, he's fallen behind Bucky Irving on the depth chart, so he is set to test the open market next week. The Raiders should absolutely inquire, at the very least.

Not only is White an effective complementary back, as he displayed playing alongside Irving, but he is more than capable of shouldering the load as a No. 1 running back. Plus, he's only missed one game across four seasons in Tampa Bay, proving his durability.

Perhaps the best facet of his game is being a pass-catching weapon, and although Jeanty is adept at that, it can't hurt to have more receiving options for projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. White has also dramatically cleaned up the fumble issues that plagued him earlier in his career.

Limiting the amount of hits that he takes in a non-competing window will be paramount for Jeanty's longevity. Although he would be a drop-off, as all second-string running backs are, fans wouldn't have to worry about a dramatic one when White subs into the game.

Kubiak balanced Walker III and Zach Charbonnet's workload well last season, and he could do the same with Jeanty and White. It would keep defenses guessing, and both backs would be fresher later in the season.

Although White has expressed interest in joining his college teammate, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, this offseason, perhaps his relationship with Spytek could sway him to Las Vegas. The opportunity will be there, and so will the money.