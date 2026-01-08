Former NFL QB tossed out the wildest Raiders coaching theory you'll ever hear

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached the offseason, and NFL fans know that this is when you hear the absolute wildest things. There are always a ton of reports about what went down during the season, and what teams are planning to do moving forward, and fans typically aren’t sure what to believe.

While that’s usually the case, everyone can agree on not believing a bizarre claim that was recently made about the Raiders’ plan to find a head coach. Former NFL quarterback Shaun King appeared on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Tuesday, and he shared something that he heard out of Las Vegas from a “very reliable source.”

Gather yourself, because the former quarterback’s claim is absolutely wild.

According to King’s source, the Raiders’ "Plan A" is to offer the Pittsburgh Steelers the No. 1 pick in the draft for Mike Tomlin.

Shaun King claims Raiders want to trade No. 1 pick for Mike Tomlin

You simply have to laugh, because there is no way that this is even a conceivable plan in Vegas, let alone the top plan. King, who played in the league, coached in college, and currently lives in Las Vegas, explained that that's the energy in the building, according to people on the inside.

While he was the messenger, he seemingly recognized how bizarre this alleged plan is, because he said he definitely wouldn’t make the move if he were calling shots for the Raiders. That makes King and... everyone else in the fan base.

If this move somehow happens, or is even attempted, Shaun King would look like the most plugged-in person for the Raiders. That’s not the case right now, though. Everyone is dismissing this claim because there’s simply no way that could be the grand plan in Las Vegas.

The Raiders definitely need to find a great coach, but it’s nearly impossible that they are going to part with the No. 1 pick to land that coach. Las Vegas needs a quarterback, not another veteran head coach who hasn't won a Super Bowl this decade.

Las Vegas will explore the pool of available head coach candidates and attempt to hire the best one, and the team will use the No. 1 overall pick to build its roster

Whether Las Vegas drafts what everyone hopes is a franchise quarterback, or the less popular option of trading the pick for more picks, the Raiders can’t be planning to move the pick for a coach.