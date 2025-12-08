Former Raiders castoff just landed in the worst spot imaginable

Ever since Josh Jacobs left the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the team has been unable to figure out the equation at running back. For the second year in a row, the Raiders have the worst rushing attack in the league by an embarrassingly wide margin.

Last year, they miscalculated in thinking that they could recreate Jacobs in the aggregate with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison. They were brutally wrong. This year, star rookie Ashton Jeanty has looked great, but he's gotten zero help from his offensive line, and he's been utilized far too sparingly.

Jeanty's supporting cast of White, Raheem Mostert and Dylan Laube hasn't had any success either, which has called into question the team's decision to part ways with Sincere McCormick during roster cutdowns, as he showed incredible promise as a depth piece at the end of last year.

Promising former Raiders RB Sincere McCormick signs with Broncos

McCormick ran for 183 yards in five games last season while also tacking on 29 receiving yards. His 4.7 yards per carry were tied for the best in the running back room, and he flashed at times this preseason, but Pete Carroll and Co. still felt that they were better off without him.

Well, McCormick just landed in the worst spot imaginable. On Monday, reporter Mike Klis reported that the Denver Broncos were signing McCormick to their practice squad, which means this talented young player will now be with the Raiders' bitter divisional rival just a day after losing to them.

Denver's run game obviously looked fine on Sunday, but they've struggled a bit in that department ever since J.K. Dobbins suffered an injury in the last Raiders-Broncos matchup. Rookie RJ Harvey has been steadily improving, and Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are good in small doses.

But McCormick is just another talented back to add to the mix in Denver. The Raiders have practically made White a healthy scratch all year, and neither Laube nor Mostert gets any real run with the offense, so McCormick would be nice for Las Vegas to have at this point, but he's with a division rival.

After being waived by the Raiders in late August, McCormick quickly landed with the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. He lasted several months but never made an impact, so he continued his NFC West tour by signing with the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. It was the same story there.

Now, however, he'll get a new lease on life in the AFC West, and Raider Nation is almost certain that McCormick will turn into the player in Denver that he was supposed to be in Las Vegas. That's just how things go for the Silver and Black: former Raiders play their best when they leave the building.