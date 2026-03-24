Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask stokes the flames of the Alex Guerrero drama

Nobody knows exactly what Tom Brady's job is with the Las Vegas Raiders. But more ambiguous is his close friend Alex Guerrero's role with the Silver and Black. He is officially the "Wellness Coordinator," but varying opinions have come out about what his job entails and how he is perceived in the building.

Back in February, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Guerrero, serving as Brady's "eyes and ears" in Las Vegas, was actually the one to break the news to Crosby that he was being shut down. Some say he just works with injured players and focuses on injury prevention.

Some have gone so far as to say that he is effectively an assistant general manager.

The Athletic's Michael Silver then reported that Guerrero's role in the front office made Crosby disgruntled, and that not only was the superstar edge rusher frustrated with him, but that others in the building did not appreciate his presence or approach.

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask seems to support the latter notion.

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask gives credence to Alex Guerrero concerns

Trask, who now serves in an NFL analyst role, spoke last week on CBS Sports HQ. Her bit was brought to light by Locked On Raiders Podcast host Q Myers, and she weighed in on several things, from the Crosby trade drama to the ripple effect of it, including Guerrero's role and perception in Las Vegas.

"Well, there's one ripple effect that may happen. And if it does, I believe a lot of Raider players, both present and past, will be delighted by this ripple effect," Trask teased.

"And that is it may dramatically reduce, maybe even eliminate, although I doubt that, the role of Alex Guerrero with the Raiders," Trask explained. "Alex, as you know, as many people know, has a long and strong relationship with Tom Brady ... And there have been a lot of allegations made about Alex. And there are concerns about Alex. And a number of Raider players don't like his role within the organization. And if a ripple effect is such that his role is reduced or eliminated, as I said, not only will present players be delighted with that, so too will a lot of former players who have concerns about Alex's role in the organization."

This bit of information from Trask certainly gives credence to Silver and Breer's reports that Guerrero is an issue. Of course, all the areas of the team that he feasibly interacts with graded out incredibly well in the NFLPA Report Card, and the proof is in the pudding with the Raiders' injury history.

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But Trask should also have a good pulse on what the Raiders' alumni think. It is a bit weird to think about past players having an issue with Guerrero in particular, but I suppose if he is that big of an issue, and these players care about the Silver and Black, then it matters to them as well.

However, it still just seems so far-fetched that Guerrero could have this much influence in the building and that he could be ruffling as many feathers as he reportedly has been. Trask is such a respected voice in Raider Nation, though, that it is impossible to ignore her words or warnings.

Will fans ever get the entire picture of Guerrero's job and potential sway in Las Vegas? Probably not.

It is growing increasingly hard, however, to ignore the smoke pluming around this issue. Often, where there is smoke, there is fire. And if Guerrero continues seeing his name in the wrong kind of headlines, then Raider Nation will quickly turn on him, if they haven't already. They're at least concerned.