Former Raiders draft pick quietly calls it quits after missing entire 2024 season

The Oakland Raiders went to the playoffs during the 2016 NFL season on the back of an incredibly young and talented roster. MVP candidate Derek Carr was the obvious star, but skill position players drafted by the franchise like Amari Cooper and Latavius Murray were key cogs in the machine as well.

Despite a 12-4 record and a campaign that never reached its full potential due to a broken leg sustained by Carr in Week 16, the team went through several changes during the offseason. The most disappointing of which was the loss of Murray, who signed with the Vikings in free agency.

To replace him, the team added Oakland native Marshawn Lynch into the fold, and rookie running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington both had productive years in 2016. But Murray was a former Pro Bowler with 2,350 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns in the previous two seasons.

Former Raiders RB Latavius Murray retires after 10 NFL seasons

When Murray left, he never returned to the Raiders, but he played seven more NFL seasons with five other franchises. He last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2023, but sat out the entire 2024 campaign after not being signed. On Thursday, he formally announced his retirement from professional football.

Veteran RB Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL.



Former 6th-round pick finished his career with over 8,000 yards and 61 TDs -- and was highly respected by coaches and players, as you can tell in this video: pic.twitter.com/gDVUePVAYb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2025

Murray's best years were certainly with the Silver and Black. But he put together respectable campaigns with Minnesota, the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos before putting the finishing touches on his career in Buffalo.

All told, the former sixth-round pick out of Central Florida amassed 6,552 yards and 59 touchdowns on the ground, as well as 1,620 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He played in 151 NFL games across 10 seasons and was a part of five playoff teams.

He ended up playing against the Las Vegas Raiders four times after departing, compiling a 1-3 record while running the ball 36 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Murray also added six catches for 58 yards in those four contests.

Raider Nation will always remember Murray as one of the last great running backs to don the Silver and Black in Oakland. Lynch and Josh Jacobs both essentially made one-year cameos, as did Doug Martin, but Murray was the final player to be a tenured back for the Raiders in the Bay Area.

At just 35 years old and with over $22 million in career NFL earnings, Murray should hopefully be set up for a nice life with his wife and four children. He also earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Syracuse and began a non-profit organization, so the world is his oyster.

Once a Raider, always a Raider!

