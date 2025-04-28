The Las Vegas Raiders made an unpopular decision last offseason when they chose not to re-sign wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Just a few years prior, he was the team's leading receiver, as he recorded over 1,000 yards en route to Pro Bowl honors.

What was even more strange, however, was that no other team in the NFL offered him a contract at any point last season. Renfrow spent the entire year awaiting a call, hoping a team would employ him for his tremendous route-running and ability to gain yards after the catch.

There were reports that the Raiders were interested in a potential reunion with Renfrow, as new general manager John Spytek hosted him for a visit during the free agency period. Unfortunately, the team decided to go in a different direction, leaving Renfrow without a contract once again.

Former Raiders fan favorite poached by desperate NFC team

On Sunday evening, Renfrow finally received some good news. Just one day after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers announced that they were signing Renfrow to a one-year deal.

While Renfrow is likely glad to get his foot in the door, it may be tough sledding trying to make the final roster for the Panthers.

Carolina is returning a solid trio of pass-catchers with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, and the team also drafted two wide receivers last weekend, including Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick.

Related: Insider all but reveals Hunter Renfrow's Raiders fate before NFL Draft

Renfrow still has some gas left in the tank, but he started to show significant signs of slowing down in Las Vegas during his final two years with the team.

Not only did his overall production drop off due to the emergence of better receivers, but he began making errors of his own. His drop percentage went up during his last two seasons, and he had a bad habit of fumbling the ball during critical moments for the Silver and Black.

While Renfrow was always a fan favorite in Las Vegas, his best days are likely behind him. Hopefully, he can have a fresh start close to home with the Carolina Panthers, and he can revitalize his career for an unintimidating NFC South opponent.