Insider all but reveals Hunter Renfrow's Raiders fate before NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their share of issues when trying to land a top-flight wide receiver.

Trading for Randy Moss, Antonio Brown and Davante Adams all blew up in the organization's face, and the team infamously passed on CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy in favor of Henry Ruggs III in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hunter Renfrow was the exception, not the rule, as the fifth-round draftee transformed into a Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Silver and Black. However, he was not given a contract by the organization last year after two unproductive seasons.

Hunter Renfrow's Raiders fate before NFL Draft

Earlier this offseason, the new regime in Las Vegas met with Renfrow about a possible reunion. However, The Athletic's Vic Tafur threw cold water on that possibility on Friday.

"It doesn’t sound like the reunion is going to happen," Tafur wrote. "Though the Raiders could always revisit it after the draft."

Renfrow's fall from grace is a bit difficult to understand, as nobody even took a flyer on the five-year veteran at any point last year. His production did drop off dramatically, and he started to have ball security issues, but far worse players get opportunities year after year.

Las Vegas still needs to address the wide receiver position this offseason, as a trio of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Kyle Phillips is not going to get the job done. Tight end Brock Bowers will still be the team's top target, but another solid pass-catcher with decent speed would do wonders for this group.

Veterans like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Tyler Lockett are all still available, and each one of them has a unique connection to the franchise. A top draft prospect like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is still in play, as are mid-round prospects like Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Ole Miss' Tre Harris.

Raider Nation will always love Hunter Renfrow for his contributions to the team during the 2021 postseason run, as his presence and production led the team through unprecedented circumstances. However, nostalgia does not win you a game - production does - and the new regime in Las Vegas is not convinced he can provide that.