Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock explains what he wants to see for Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an offseason that could completely alter the direction of the franchise. The hiring of Klint Kubiak and the projected selection of Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick are expected to have a major impact on the future.

There is also the ongoing question about whether Maxx Crosby's career will continue in Las Vegas or elsewhere. While the superstar pass rusher has been in trade rumors for several seasons, his potential departure has never felt more likely than it presently does.

Crosby was not happy about being placed on injured reserve for the final two games of the 2025 season, leading to a rift with the organization. Although it is unclear how that will play out, former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock revealed what he wants to see for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Mike Mayock shares what he wants to see from Raiders star Maxx Crosby

Mayock, who drafted Crosby in the fourth round back in 2019, recently discussed the superstar's future. After noting that he is still close to the two-time All-Pro and loves his loyalty to the Raiders, he compared Crosby's situation to long-time St. Louis Rams pass rusher Chris Long.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the former Raiders general manager shared that he wants to see Crosby win a Super Bowl, and leaving the Silver and Black may be his way of accomplishing that.

"I want him to finish up like Chris Long did," Mayock explained. "Chris Long played with the Rams for a lot of years and lost a lot of football games. He signed as a free agent with New England, won a Super Bowl. The next year, he signed with Philadelphia, won another Super Bowl. I think Maxx thirsts for playing in games that matter in January and February. I think that is an all-consuming goal for him."

Of course, Crosby and Long are in completely different situations. For one, the latter was released by the Rams after recording just 3.0 sacks in 2015, preceded by a season with just one sack. The former, of course, is under contract for the next four seasons and is at the peak of his powers.

RELATED: Stars may finally align for long-awaited reunion Raiders fans have craved

St. Louis also had young, emerging talent across their defensive line in Aaron Donald and Robert Quinn. Las Vegas, on the other hand, does not have much talent on its defensive front outside of Crosby, even if they have resources to remedy that this offseason.

Finally, as talented as Long was in his career, he never made an All-Pro Team or Pro Bowl appearance. He was far less impactful than Crosby, both against the pass and the run, which played a role in his eventual release from the Rams.

The Raiders would certainly never even consider releasing their lone defensive superstar. Additionally, unlike Long, he would not have much of a say in where he winds up, as general manager John Spytek and the front office would, obviously, accept the highest offer if he is moved.

There is no guarantee that the grass will be greener for Crosby, and certainly, even less of a guarantee that he would win back-to-back titles. But Mayock wants to see Crosby go the Chris Long route. It's a good thing that he's not in charge anymore.