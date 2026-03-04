Stars may finally align for long-awaited reunion Raiders fans have craved

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do when it comes to roster building this offseason. First-time head coach Klint Kubiak will inherit a squad that is littered with needs, as the franchise has holes at virtually every position.

Fortunately, John Spytek will have nearly $100 million in cap space and 10 draft picks to work with as he looks to build the team out in his and Kubiak's vision. It is anyone's guess as to how Spytek will choose to attack the offseason; however, setting projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza up for success and revamping the defense figure to be the top priorities.

While Spytek certainly wants to build through the draft, Las Vegas should be a player in the free agent market as well. The Raiders could look to reunite with Khalil Mack in a move that the fanbase has long awaited.

Raiders could reunite with former fan favorite Khalil Mack this offseason

The then-Oakland Raiders selected Mack with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he almost instantly became a star. In just his second season, he became the only player in NFL history to become a first-team All-Pro at two positions in one season.

The following year, Mack became the second player in franchise history to be named Defensive Player of the Year. While many expected him to be a long-term fixture on the Raiders' defense, he was traded to the Chicago Bears after just four seasons due to a contract dispute.

The move did not go over well with Raider Nation, particularly since, outside of Josh Jacobs, the draft capital acquired was largely squandered. Mack, meanwhile, has continued to add to his Hall of Fame legacy in four seasons with the Bears and four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to being named the NFL's top defender in 2016, he has racked up five All-Pro selections, nine Pro Bowl nods, and a spot on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. While he turned 35 last month, he continues to play at a high level and will return in 2026, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Las Vegas would be wise to pursue a reunion with Mack, who would be a great fit opposite Maxx Crosby. Although he missed five games in 2025 and played a career-low 59.5% of the defensive snaps when he was healthy, he still managed to finish with 5.5 sacks.

While that number is not gaudy, it would have ranked second on the Raiders' defense last season. Additionally, his 83.0 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 12th out of 115 edge rushers and would have been the highest on Las Vegas' entire roster.

The duo of Crosby and Mack would be able to wreak havoc in both the passing and running game. Furthermore, it would give Raiders fans something they have long wanted: A reunion with a franchise cornerstone who left far too early in his career.

Similar to 2013, when Charles Woodson returned, the front office should not hesitate to bring the future Hall of Famer back to the organization where it all started.