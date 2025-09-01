Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce lands another new job before NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a turning of the tide this offseason after a brutal four-win campaign in 2024. Three of those wins came against teams that started their backup quarterbacks, so the Raiders' record might have been even worse if not for relatively good luck.

Head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco were both fired in favor of Pete Carroll and John Spytek, who immediately tore down the roster in Las Vegas. Neither Telesco nor Pierce was interviewed for any kind of NFL coaching or front office position this offseason, either.

Telesco landed a nice gig with SiriusXM as an NFL radio host for the 2025 season, and Pierce announced earlier this offseason that he was planning to serve as an advisor for Athletes in Control, which is some kind of NIL or agency brand. However, Pierce just landed a new role before the season.

Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce will serve as CBS Analyst in 2025

On Sunday, Pierce announced on his Instagram page that he would serve as an analyst for NFL Today on CBS Sports during the 2025 NFL season. This is a pre-game show for NFL games broadcast on CBS.

Pierce will serve as an analyst alongside former All-Pro Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kyle Long, son of Raiders Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, and Matt Ryan, a former MVP quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. Amanda Guerra will serve as the host.

Former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is now an analyst on NFL Today on CBS Sports.



He announced via Instagram. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Ay1f5aT79Q — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) August 31, 2025

While Pierce's tenure as the full-time head coach of the Raiders is considered a bit of a failure, his playing experience and coaching ventures still give him a unique perspective on professional football. He should be a valuable asset to the team over at CBS on NFL Sundays.

This offseason, Pierce infamously made stops at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, as well as preseason practices for the New York Giants. While his being with the Chiefs rubbed Raider Nation the wrong way, fans understood his connection with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

It will be interesting to hear Pierce's thoughts on the NFL landscape now that he has taken a step back, especially if they have adjusted at all since his brief tenure leading the Silver and Black. It will be particularly compelling if Pierce is on before a Raiders game.

Several coaches have ventured into broadcasting after their careers are done, but given how young Pierce is, hopefully, the Raiders were not his last hurrah as an NFL coach. Regardless, he has a nice gig set up.

