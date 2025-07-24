Former Raiders Pro Bowler is torching camp like his career depends on it

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have a complicated relationship with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The former fifth-round pick from Clemson had an up-and-down career with the Silver and Black, but by the end, most of Raider Nation was fine with him and the team parting ways.

At one point, however, Renfrow was the team's most reliable target and overall best receiver. Las Vegas actually made an improbable run to the postseason in 2021 on the back of his Pro Bowl campaign in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Renfrow could not mimic anywhere near this production in the following two years combined, which caused the team not to re-sign him last offseason. In fact, no NFL team took a flier on Renfrow last year as he dealt with some health issues, but he is back at a training camp in 2025.

Former Raider Hunter Renfrow is showing out at Panthers training camp

Only now, he is closer to home on the Carolina Panthers' roster. In a crowded wide receiver room with very little star power, it is possible that Renfrow could carve out a role for himself. It sounds like he is already off to a great start based on early reports.

On Wednesday, the former Raiders star made a highlight-reel catch during the team's first training camp practice. Several media outlets reacted strongly to the grab, and the Panthers' social media accounts even posted the video.

Renfrow lays out pic.twitter.com/muUDz3cTwv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 23, 2025

Several reporters talked about how Renfrow still has great hands. Other reporters mentioned that he has been developing chemistry with Bryce Young, and one even pointed out that he was targeted more during training camp than Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen or Xavier Legette.

RELATED: All signs point to this Raiders rookie starting in Week 1

It will be weird for Raider Nation to see Renfrow in a different jersey this upcoming NFL season, as it appears he is a frontrunner to make the roster in Carolina.

Barring a Super Bowl matchup, the Raiders will not play the Panthers this season, but if Renfrow truly has a revival, like he seems well on his way to, then it may not be long until the team faces him.

Renfrow certainly has his back against the wall and was thought by many to be on his last leg in the NFL. However, Raiders fans know better than anyone that "Third and Renfrow" will come through when he or the team needs him most.

More Raiders news