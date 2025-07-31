The Las Vegas Raiders made a ton of moves this offseason, adding new people to the franchise at every level. However, the Raiders also had to say goodbye to some people as well. While teams typically wish people the best, they never want it to look like a mistake that they let somebody go.

Unfortunately, that could be the case for Las Vegas with a veteran they lost in free agency this year. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson spent last season with the Raiders, and the team had a chance to re-sign him when he entered free agency this offseason.

However, Chaisson ultimately signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, as did other Raiders defenders like Robert Spillane and Marcus Epps. While it’s still extremely early in training camp, the veteran defender looks like a great pick-up for New England.

Former Raiders defender K’Lavon Chaisson has shined at Patriots training camp

Throughout training camp, Chaisson has had a consistent presence in the Patriots' backfield and everywhere else. On Wednesday, the edge defender strung together a four-play sequence where he recorded two sacks and another pressure against New England’s starting offense.

These plays also came at the expense of the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, left tackle Will Campbell from LSU. If Chaisson continues at this pace throughout camp, he’ll certainly be an impact player for the Patriots this season and beyond.

Chaisson just tallied 2 sacks and 1 pressure in a 4-play stretch against the starting offense. He's been the undisputed breakout star of camp.



Chaisson started last year on the Raiders’ practice squad, but was eventually activated to the active roster and became a contributing member to Las Vegas’ defense. In 15 games, Chaisson had four starts, recording five sacks, 32 tackles, seven for a loss, and eight quarterback hits.

However, that wasn’t enough for him to be brought back for this new era the Raiders are entering. Fortunately for Chaisson, he’s seemingly found a place where he can thrive. Entering his sixth season in the league, the linebacker is hoping to build off the career year he had in Vegas.

As he works to do that, the Raiders will hope all their defense can achieve some necessary elevation in his absence. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Patriots' offensive line looks a bit shaky, as Las Vegas travels to New England in Week 1 with players like Maxx Crosby rushing the passer.

