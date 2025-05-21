The Las Vegas Raiders have not necessarily been known as a factory for producing top-level NFL talent in recent years.

While the Silver and Black have boasted a handful All-Pro and Pro Bowl players in the last few seasons, they have been few and far between. There are several franchises that consistently pump out strong players, and other teams line up to sign them when they hit free agency. The Raiders have not been one of those franchises.

Weirdly enough, one of the NFL's top organizations, the Buffalo Bills, have made it a habit over the last decade to sign former Raiders to their roster. While these additions have not necessarily been successful, they continue to do so.

Former Raiders WR joins the bandwagon of failed Bills signings

On Tuesday, the Bills announced another such signing with the addition of former Las Vegas wideout Kristian Wilkerson. He signed a one-year deal, and Buffalo released another wide receiver in a corresponding move.

Wilkerson only played in five games for the Raiders despite spending two full seasons with the franchise. He caught just two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in 87 career snaps.

Over the years, the Bills have added several semi-successful Raiders to their roster, all of which have flopped upon their arrival to Buffalo. That makes their decision to add Wilkerson even more bizarre, considering the history between these two franchises.

Most recently, former Raiders No. 4 overall pick Amari Cooper joined the Bills last season, and his stint with the team was bad enough that they have not re-signed him, despite trading a pick for him last year. Other players like Mack Hollins, Latavius Murray, and Jon Feliciano have all basically failed in Buffalo after making a stop with the Raiders as well.

Even dating back to players like Taiwan Jones, Denarius Moore, Andre Holmes and Terrelle Pryor, Buffalo has not had any success adding former members of the Silver and Black to their roster. Oddly enough, the opposite is true for the Raiders acquiring former Bills.

Players like Marshawn Lynch, Richie Incognito, Zay Jones, Lee Smith and Greg van Roten have all enjoyed similar or better careers in Las Vegas or Oakland than they did in Buffalo. This pattern is both interesting to analyze and a harbinger than Wilkerson may not be the greatest addition for the Bills.

Wilkerson has plenty of talent, and perhaps playing with Josh Allen is just the thing that he needs to take his career to the next level. However, history is far from being on his side.