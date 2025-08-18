Former SEC star quietly lighting up Raiders preseason (and could play a key role)

The Las Vegas Raiders were in line to have the most dominant defensive line in the NFL last season under head coach Antonio Pierce. Unfortunately, the unit was dead on arrival as Malcolm Koonce tore his ACL before the season began and Christian Wilkins broke his foot in Week 5.

Wilkins was then shockingly released in late July by the Silver and Black following a dispute about his rehab process. This left a gaping hole in the middle of the defensive line, but fortunately, the Raiders brought in reinforcements this offseason.

Adam Butler, who is one of the most perennially underrated defenders in the league, was re-signed this offseason on a three-year deal. Las Vegas also added veteran Leki Fotu and drafted two defensive linemen, Ole Miss' J.J. Pegues and South Carolina's Tonka Hemingway.

J.J. Pegues is stepping up for Raiders' interior defensive line

Pegues, who starred for the Rebels in the SEC on both sides of the ball last season, has quietly put together an impressive preseason for the Raiders. Although his stats may not jump off the page, the rookie defensive tackle has made his mark for the Las Vegas defense.

Through two preseason games, Pegues has recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of just 60.1. But he improved his mark from 42.8 against the Seattle Seahawks to 78.4 against the San Francisco 49ers. On Saturday, he recorded his first career sack, combining with Michael Barrett to take down Carter Bradley.

According to Tristen Kuhn, he also recorded four pressures, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a run stop against San Francisco. His pass-rush win rate was 32% on 17 attempts, which is an elite mark.

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo is already up to his old tricks (and Davante Adams has to be furious)

There is still an ongoing competition about who will start alongside Butler at defensive tackle. While returner Jonah Laulu is still the frontrunner, and newcomer Thomas Booker IV is making progress, Pegues may have already played himself into a solid role.

At Ole Miss, he recorded 7.0 sacks and 22 tackles for loss during his final two seasons, as well as five passes defended. He also played wildcat quarterback for the Rebels, rushing 21 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign.

Pegues is starting to come along and gain confidence for the Raiders' defense, so perhaps he can bring some of the success and magic that he had in the SEC to the AFC West. If the preseason is any indication, he may be well on his way.

More Raiders news and analysis