Jimmy Garoppolo is already up to his old tricks (and Davante Adams has to be furious)

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams to reunite him with Derek Carr, his college quarterback. After Adams had an All-Pro season in 2022, however, Carr was discarded by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, much to Adams' dismay.

Carr was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, who performed far worse in Las Vegas. Things were so bad that Adams made several public complaints, and he even had a meltdown about the quarterback situation on Netflix's "Receiver" show.

Garoppolo was dumped after one season, and Adams forced his way out via trade the following year. As fate would have it, the two are now reunited with the Los Angeles Rams. With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford dealing with an injury, Garoppolo is now under center again, throwing to Adams.

Jimmy Garoppolo making same mistakes with Davante Adams in Los Angeles

Adams has remained adamant that he has no issues with Garoppolo, personally or on the field. He chose to blame his obvious outrage with the quarterback on the overall situation with the Raiders, saying it was a dark point in both of their lives.

Raider Nation knows, however, that this won't last long. Adams can talk a good game, and Garoppolo is as professional and humble as they come, but he is still the same quarterback he was in Las Vegas. During Thursday's joint practice, Garoppolo threw another "hospital ball" to Adams against the Saints.

Here's that play I was talking about. Two DBs right in the area with a chance to lay a big hit on Adams. pic.twitter.com/YcYdVScLeb — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 14, 2025

While this pass was certainly completed in a practice setting, that won't necessarily be the case once the regular season comes. Adams might have gotten seriously hurt in a real game where the defender would be screaming toward him, looking to hit him and jar the ball loose.

These types of throws, where the quarterback leads the blind wide receiver into a ferocious hit that could potentially hurt them, were a major gripe of Adams when Garoppolo was throwing him the ball. While it is a new team and city, the same issue seemingly remains for these two players.

Adams must be furious that the same patterns are repeating themselves, especially after he stuck his neck out for Garoppolo earlier in the offseason. Getting Stafford back will be better for the Rams' offense overall, but it may also be the best thing for Adams' health.

Garoppolo is certainly a capable starting quarterback in the right situation, but that does not necessarily mean that Adams is excited about playing with him again.

