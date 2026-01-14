Fortune smiled upon the Raiders with No. 1 pick after Dante Moore's big decision

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a potentially franchise-altering loss when they fell to the New York Giants in Week 17. The teams were the two worst teams in the league, both sitting at 2-13, entering the matchup that would make the loser the odds-on favorite to land the No. 1 overall pick.

The Raiders were embarrassed in blowout fashion, which ultimately led to them landing the top selection in this year's draft despite a Week 18 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the franchise in desperate need of a quarterback, it appeared that their decision would come down to choosing between Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore.

After the former significantly outperformed the latter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared that the decision was made for Las Vegas. The latest news from Moore, however, should make Raider Nation grateful that they were able to land the first pick.

The Raiders seemingly hit the jackpot in the 2026 NFL Draft amid Dante Moore's announcement

Mendoza had yet another big-time performance in the Peach Bowl after a strong Rose Bowl outing. Meanwhile, Moore failed to show up and match his play as the Oregon Ducks fell 56-22 to the Indiana Hoosiers.

There had been plenty of speculation regarding what would come next for Moore, who has made just 20 starts in his college career. He announced on Wednesday, the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft, that he would be returning to Oregon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said he has decided to return to school for the 2026 season, forgoing a chance to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His decision is expected to have significant ramifications on the draft."

Despite his Peach Bowl struggles, Moore had a strong season in his first full year as a starter. He threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Ducks star completed 71.8% of his passes while adding 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Moore was projected to be the second quarterback off the board, with most mock drafts predicting that the New York Jets would select him second overall. Instead, he will return to Oregon and make an already strong 2027 quarterback class even deeper.

The young quarterback appears to be prioritizing his development rather than rushing to the NFL, even though he would have been drafted early in a weak quarterback class.

It is unclear what the Ducks offered in NIL money. However, it was likely close enough to the first-year compensation on a rookie deal. Additionally, his focus should be on ensuring that he is as prepared for his professional career as possible, as his second contract would pay him far more than a rookie deal.