Geno Smith just made the Ashton Jeanty statement Raiders fans were waiting for

The Las Vegas Raiders were among the worst offenses in all of football last season. They ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in almost every conceivable metric during the 2024 season, with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Luke Getsy running the show.

It became clear that the new brass of John Spytek and Pete Carroll had their sights set on revamping the unit this offseason. Their first move was to send the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders also used five of their first six selections on offensive players. None of those rookies will have a bigger role than sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty. While he struggled in Las Vegas' preseason opener, his starting quarterback still shared high praise for him.

Raiders QB Geno Smith applauds RB Ashton Jeanty after preseason dud

Jeanty left plenty to be desired in his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks as he carried the ball three times for -1 yards. Fortunately, the preseason is more about improvement and getting reps than it is about production, as the slate will be wiped clean once Week 1 arrives.

Smith spoke with the media following Thursday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, and he praised the rookie running back for his growth after a poor preseason showing. The Fresno Bee's Anthony Galaviz shared Smith's comments.

"We took a big jump just from yesterday to today, and to see that from a rookie player, like he learns and he grows with every single experience," Smith said. "I think that's something that's going to make him so much of a great player because he's getting better by (the) day. I thought Ashton did a great job as always, but he definitely took another step and another jump today."

This is exactly what Raiders fans wanted to hear after Jeanty's unexpected debut. If the young player is already taking things in stride and focusing on improvement rather than results, then he could be in for a great career.

RELATED: Packers claim wide receiver who never got a fair chance with Raiders

Jeanty was one of college football's brightest stars in 2024 as turned in one of the greatest seasons by a running back in NCAA history. He recorded 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, adding 138 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

His historic season made the Raiders feel confident that his play would translate to the NFL level, as they made him the highest-drafted running back since the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite his struggles in the preseason opener, it is clear that the veterans in the locker room have not lost faith in Jeanty's ability to become a standout as a professional. The two-time All-American figures to play a major role in Las Vegas' offensive attack, and Smith seemingly cannot wait.

More Raiders news and analysis