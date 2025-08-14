Packers claim wide receiver who never got a fair chance with Raiders

Pete Carroll and John Spytek have already made it clear that the Las Vegas Raiders' roster will constantly be in flux. It seems like ever since taking over earlier this offseason, the two have seemingly made some kind of significant roster move every week.

Certain positions, in particular, have been targeted the most, as the secondary, linebacker and wide receiver groups all appear to be focal points of the new regime's rebuild. There are a handful of surefire starters and players, but Carroll has stopped at nothing to add competition to these rooms.

Last week, the Raiders made the move to release veteran receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Pat Conroy in favor of replacements Kawaan Baker and Albert Okwuegbunam. On Sunday, however, they fine-tuned things again, releasing Baker to make room for wideout Marquez Callaway.

Packers claim Kawaan Baker after failed (and short) stint with Raiders

Baker never really got much of a chance with the Raiders, as they signed him on August 3 and released him on August 11. This means he had roughly six days with the franchise to prove his worth, and apparently, he must have failed in that realm.

On Wednesday, however, just two days after being waived in Las Vegas, the Green Bay Packers took a chance on Baker and claimed him from the waiver wire. He'll now compete for a spot in a Packers wide receiver room that both lacks a true star and has some serious injury trouble at the moment.

Once a seventh-round draft pick in 2021 by the New Orleans Saints, Baker has bounced around the league for his entire NFL career. This includes another brief stint with the Packers in 2022, as well as quick stops with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

In his lone preseason appearance with the Silver and Black, Baker recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 56.5. This grade was the 31st-highest out of 42 players, so essentially, a near bottom-10 mark.

Baker only played five snaps and was not thrown to, so he was given very little chance to show what he can do in Las Vegas. He must not have impressed the Raiders' coaching staff; otherwise, they would have kept him around for more than a week.

Perhaps he'll see a different fate in Green Bay, who felt like he was enough of a priority to put in a waiver claim for. He'll certainly get more of an opportunity with the Packers than he did with the Raiders, considering the injuries piling up in the Green Bay receiver room.

