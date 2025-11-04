Raiders finally end Jakobi Meyers standoff with Jaguars trade fans will love

It finally happened. After a months-long saga between star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders' front office, the Silver and Black found a trade partner. They'll send Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 4th and 6th-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The writing was on the wall for this move all along, especially after Meyers reaffirmed his desire to be traded several weeks into the season. There was no shortage of reported suitors, as the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers were the other teams named that pursued him heavily.

Ironically, his last game as a Raider was against the Jaguars, as Jacksonville came to Las Vegas for a Week 9 matchup. Now, however, Meyers will head down to Florida and begin his audition in the AFC South, with a Sunday matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon in Week 10.

Raider Nation, although they have a soft spot for Meyers and appreciate his professionalism through this entire saga, should love this trade. Las Vegas was never going to get more than a third-rounder, even though reports indicated that they wanted at least a Day 2 pick.

Getting a surefire set of Day 3 selections is much better than waiting for the compensatory pick formula to shake out. They wouldn't have gotten a pick for Meyers until 2027 if they waited, and it would have been a late 4th-rounder, at best, if they got anything at all.

Luckily for Meyers, he'll be reunited with Jaguars wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, who served in the same role with the Raiders from 2018-2024. This means that he was Meyers' position coach during the best years of his career, including when he rewrote his personal record book last season.

The Athletic's Michael Silver also did some serious dot connecting, as the son of Jaguars vice president of football operations, Tony Boselli, played with Meyers in college at North Carolina State. There is obvious comfortability for Meyers in Jacksonville, making this a homerun for both sides.

Now, the Raiders will need young players like Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to step up in Meyers' absence. It now makes sense why Las Vegas pursued another veteran in Tyler Lockett recently, as they need an experienced presence in the wide receiver room.

Meyers provided many great moments for Raider Nation, and they salute him for those. However, this deal just made too much sense for both Las Vegas and Jacksonville, and now the Silver and Black have more ammunition in the draft to finally create a brighter future.

Once a Raider, always a Raider.