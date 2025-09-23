Geno Smith’s Week 3 grade brutally exposes what’s holding Raiders QB back

The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst showing of the season on Sunday as they suffered a 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders, who were without their star second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. There was plenty of blame to go around as the defense, special teams, and particularly offensive line all struggled tremendously.

Smith threw for 289 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 65.5% of his pass attempts. He was consistently throwing from a crowded pocket, however, as the Commanders finished the day with five sacks. The Raiders quarterback received a mid-tier grade for his play in Week 3.

Raiders QB Geno Smith given middle-of-the-pack grade for Week 3 performance against Commanders

Smith had a decent performance in Week 3, as it marked his first game without an interception in a Raiders uniform. He did not receive much help from his defense and special teams, which combined to allow 41 points, or his rushing attack, which averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and failed to find the end zone.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave the Raiders quarterback a C+ for his performance, writing:

"Geno Smith will never be what the Las Vegas Raiders expected when they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks with the disastrous play of the Raiders' offensive line. Granted, Smith didn't play well in Week 2. But he did enough against the Commanders to push his team toward victory. Instead, the Commanders lit the Raiders and their quarterback up. Las Vegas allowed five sacks, eight quarterback hits and multiple pressures. Washington isn't known for having elite pass-rushers, either. Smith isn't the most nimble quarterback. He can move. But his game is predicated on delivering from the pocket. He can't be under duress every time he drops back to pass, or the entire offense will be limited."

The Raiders entered the season with major questions along the offensive line and through three weeks the unit has struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. Las Vegas has allowed 12 sacks in the first three games, which is tied for the second-most in the league. Meanwhile, their 3.1 rushing yards per carry and 72.3 rushing yards per game are both the third-fewest in the NFL.

While Smith had an abysmal no touchdown, three interception performance in Week 2, he has largely played well in the Raiders' other two games. In order for him to play at his full potential, however, the offensive line issues must be corrected.

