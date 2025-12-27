Giants respond to Raiders' recent moves for matchup no team wants to win

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants both sit at 2-13 entering their Week 17 matchup, the penultimate contest of the 2025 NFL season. They are, record-wise, the two worst teams in the league, as both have been eliminated from postseason contention for quite some time.

Sunday's meeting between the two teams, however, will have more on the line than almost any other game on the slate. The loser of the matchup will have the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While they have said otherwise, the Raiders' actions have made it clear that they have no interest in picking up their third victory. The team placed Brock Bowers and Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve on Wednesday, while ruling Maxx Crosby out on Friday.

Despite already having their quarterback of the future in place, the Giants are also uninterested in winning the upcoming matchup.

Giants announce moves that signal they are also attempting to tank Week 17 matchup vs. Raiders

The Giants released their injury report on Friday, and it was quite lengthy. They have officially ruled out two starters and three other players, while listing another starter as doubtful. A fourth starter, a spot starter, and yet another player were listed as questionable.

Giants.com's Dan Salomone shared New York's updated game statuses. Beaux Collins, D.J. Davidson, Evan Neal, Tyler Nubin and Andrew Thomas are all out. John Michael Schmitz is doubtful, and Joshua Ezedua, Cor'Dale Flott and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. are all questionable.

For those keeping track, that is two starters on the offensive line already ruled out, and several others on defense. Thomas' absence will likely be felt the most, as the 2022 second-team All-Pro is responsible for protecting Jaxson Dart's blindside.

The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is in the midst of an elite season, as his 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade ranks fourth among 83 offensive tackles, while his 87.2 pass block grade and 84.6 run block grade rank third and ninth, respectively.

RELATED: Pete Carroll said what fans have been whispering for days amid Maxx Crosby drama

It is particularly concerning for Raiders fans because their offensive line, as a whole, is depleted, and they have seen the brutal results of missing guys up front. Of the nine players with an official designation for the Giants, four are offensive linemen, including two starters.

It has become increasingly clear that neither franchise has any interest in winning on Sunday, which should make for quite an interesting matchup. It won't be the prettiest NFL game of all time, and the players on the field will be trying to win. But this could be a slog.

In addition to Bowers, Chinn, and Crosby, Kolton Miller will remain sidelined for Las Vegas, while Jordan Meredith, who has played just six special teams snaps since Week 12, also landed on injured reserve this week.

While the Giants may already have their quarterback of the future in Dart, they could get quite the haul if they land the first overall pick or take a game-changing player. The ability to control the draft has led to their desire to tank, while the Raiders are looking to land a long-term option under center.

The loser of Sunday's matchup will control its own path to the top pick by simply losing in Week 18. Las Vegas will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have already begun their own tanking efforts, while New York will face the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday's game has massive implications.