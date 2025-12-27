Pete Carroll said what fans have been whispering for days amid Maxx Crosby drama

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the league on Friday afternoon when it was reported that they were shutting down superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. This is a clear tank move, which is something that the franchise hasn't been committed to in years past.

Crosby, obviously, did not want to be shut down. Even if his sitting out and the Raiders losing two games to get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft would ultimately be more beneficial, Crosby is a prideful person and wants to stick it out through the tough times. That is incredibly honorable.

However, the fear is now that Las Vegas has made its game-changing defender disgruntled. Crosby reportedly left the building in frustration, and worries about his future with the Silver and Black are certainly warranted. This is as bad as things have been for the Raiders in the Crosby era.

Pete Carroll just leaked too much info in Maxx Crosby-laden press conference

When Pete Carroll took the podium on Friday afternoon, he was expectedly flooded with questions about Crosby. After ensuring the fan base that Crosby's injury was serious and that they decided, based on the injury alone, that he should not play, Carroll confirmed the rumor about Crosby leaving.

"After an evaluation we did Monday or Tuesday, whenever it was, it just looks too bad. He didn't want to take the news like that, and I didn't want to take the news like that," Carroll said. "He's talking about, 'I'd like to get out of here and I said, 'Yeah, get out of here.' You know, so he took off."

All of these recent IR placements have begged the question within Raider Nation about what they mean for Carroll's future. Amid all of the drama surrounding the star player, however, Carroll said out loud what fans have been whispering about for days.

"The competitor that [Crosby] is, the reaction that he had -- We've been talking about (it) for a couple days. What's going on, this didn't just spring on him," Carroll said. "We've been talking about it, and it was exactly like you would think he would do and he should do, and I agree with him 1000% on how he responded. I responded the same way, and I get it."

Carroll just all but admitted that this decision did not come from him. Fans have wondered all week if Carroll finally saw eye-to-eye with others in the organization about building for next year, or if these IR placements were meant to strip him of his weapons before the final stretch.

Based on what Carroll said about his agreeing with Crosby's reaction and that he had a response of his own, it means that the news and decision came from elsewhere. It seems like if it was up to Carroll, Crosby would be out there on that field. The fact that he isn't means Carroll has been compromised.

That is fine by Raider Nation, as the fan base has grown tired of the veteran coach's charade. But if this wedge being driven in the Las Vegas front office is going to leave Crosby on the outside looking in as well, that leaves the fan base with some apprehension.

Make no mistake, however. These recent decisions have come from above Carroll's head, whether it be John Spytek, Tom Brady or Mark Davis. Perhaps a combination of both. This franchise is finally set on building for the future, the right way, with or without Carroll and Crosby.