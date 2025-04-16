Grade the trade proposal: Raiders land star CB in exchange for promising WR

The success of the Las Vegas Raiders has been predicated on their defense over the last several seasons. That is why new head coach Pete Carroll made it a point to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who has held things down in Las Vegas through three different head coaches.

However, this offseason, new general manager John Spytek let half of the team's defensive starters leave in free agency, including cornerback Nate Hobbs. Weeks later, Spytek also waived starting cornerback Jack Jones, leaving a massive chasm in the Raiders' secondary just under two weeks away from the NFL Draft.

Fortunately, the Miami Dolphins have made it known that they are actively shopping Jalen Ramsey, a three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback. Given Las Vegas' massive need for a high-end starter at the position, many are linking Ramsey to the Raiders.

Grade the trade proposal: Raiders land Jalen Ramsey in exchange for promising WR

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton sketched out a trade idea between the Raiders and Dolphins. While this deal would give the Raiders a solution at cornerback, it would require them giving up two valuable pieces in return.

Tucker has been an emerging talent at wide receiver over the last two seasons for the Raiders, and he is looking to burst onto the scene even more this year under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Given his speed, he should be a vital part of a refurbished offense, which makes him less expendable. I doubt the new regime would be crazy about giving up a mid-round pick either.

Ramsey would instantly become a starter alongside Jakorian Bennett as well as the team's best defensive back. However, the 2025 draft class is loaded with promising cornerbacks, so the team does not need to panic and make a trade with Miami. They can land a starting-level player at the position in the fourth round, which makes a trade of that pick less appealing.

The loss of Tucker would also exacerbate the team's issues at wide receiver, as he and Jakobi Meyers are the only players on the roster who had any significant production last season. While there are more suitable wideout options in free agency, the team would have to pick up Ramsey's expensive contract. That would give the team less options as far as adding veteran receivers.

While the Raiders would be adding a surefire talent at cornerback and receiving the best player in the deal, it is hard to trade away a fourth-round pick and give up on Tre Tucker. If Spytek and Carroll feel that Ramsey is that much of a game-changer, then they should jump at the opportunity.

However, they have signaled this offseason that they intend to build this team through the draft, so a deal like this would defy that notion.

Trade Grade: C