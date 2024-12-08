How to listen to Raiders vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 14 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Autumn wind is a Raider, not a Buccaneer.
Las Vegas has a chance on Sunday to prove that they rule the seven seas by taking down their pirate counterpart, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a Week 14 NFL matchup.
It will be a bit of an uphill battle for the Raiders, as they travel across three time zones to take on the 6-6 Buccaneers, who are winners of two straight.
The Raiders have lost eight games in a row, dropping all the way from 2-2 to 2-10, tied for the worst record in the league.
After being officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, the Raiders can only do so much at this point.
They can play spoiler for a team in the playoff picture, like the Buccaneers. Or they can try to build up their younger players for the future while fans look at ways to improve their draft position.
Here's where you can listen to Sunday's game if you are unable to watch.
How to listen to Raiders vs Buccaneers on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 385 (Raiders away broadcast) or Channel 230 (Buccaneers home broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.