Which Week 14 games could affect the Raiders' draft position the most?
By Levi Dombro
At this point in the year, the Las Vegas Raiders are playing for pride.
The team has already been eliminated from playoff contention with five games left on their schedule, so no winning streak can salvage the season.
But many in Raider Nation have recognized that the campaign was over long before it became official in Friday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas is not going to lose games willingly, as Antonio Pierce and his staff have jobs that they would like to keep.
However, many fans feel that losing out and getting a higher pick in the draft is what's best for the future of the Silver and Black.
Rooting for your team to lose is not for everyone, but if you are one of those fans who is wondering how the Raiders can move up the draft board, below is a guide to who to cheer for in each of the Week 14 matchups.
Battle for the No. 1 pick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants beat New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
If each of these three results were to occur on Sunday, then the Raiders would have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
This would make Las Vegas the only two-win team in the NFL, which means that they could control their own destiny to obtain the first pick.
Dramatic help with strength of schedule
Philadelphia Eagles beat Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys beat Cincinnati Bengals
Because the Giants play both the Eagles and Cowboys twice, these two teams winning would increase the Giants' strength of schedule dramatically.
Also, Las Vegas played both the Panthers and Bengals, so losses from them would decrease the Raiders' strength of schedule, which helps their draft position.
Buffalo Bills beat Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets beat Miami Dolphins
The Raiders also faced the Rams and Dolphins this season, so losses by these two teams decrease Las Vegas' strength of schedule.
Minnesota Vikings beat Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears beat San Francisco 49ers
The Raiders play the Falcons, so a loss from them decreases the team's strength of schedule.
Because the Giants played both the Vikings and Seahawks and the Jaguars faced the Bears, these three teams winning would increase their strengths of schedule, which helps Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
While Cleveland winning does make things less crowded at the top of the draft board, because the Jaguars played only them, it helps the Raiders slightly for the Browns to win too.
The Giants and Raiders have played both the Steelers and Browns, so this game breaks even for them. But if the Browns winning hurts the Jaguars' strength of schedule even slightly, then that helps the Raiders.
These games have no effect
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Because these are divisional matchups, the strength of schedule breaks even. Neither team winning or losing will affect the Raiders' strength of schedule or that of the other teams in contention for the first overall pick.