How to listen to Raiders vs. Jaguars NFL Week 16 game on the radio

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Sunday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars as owners of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

However, the Raiders could jeopardize that status as they welcome a three-win Jaguars team into Allegiant Stadium in Week 16.

A win by the Raiders could drop them as low as seventh in the draft order, and a win could keep them atop the board.

Regardless of where your priorities lie as a fan, Sunday's matchup will have massive draft implications.

A handful of players on both rosters are also trying to prove themselves as long-term NFL players, so it should still be a spirited contest.

Both coaches are on the hot seat as well, so the result of the Week 16 game could alter their chances of keeping their job.

Despite the teams having a combined five wins, the game has some serious implications and should be filled with plenty of action.

If you cannot watch the game, here is where you can listen and follow along.

How to listen to Raiders vs Jaguars on the radio

Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 227 (Raiders home broadcast) or Channel 382 (Jaguars away broadcast).

You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.

There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.

The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.

For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.