How to watch Raiders vs. Buccaneers in Week 14 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders and Buccaneers will meet on Sunday in Tampa Bay for a ferocious battle of the pirates.
No, not the kind that is fought on the water with cannonballs for the chance to accrue more treasure, but an NFL matchup between two teams who faced off in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Or, we can call it the Jon Gruden Bowl.
Whatever you have to do to find yourself still interested and cheering on the 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders, do it because while the team is officially eliminated from playoff contention, there are a number of things on the line still.
One is that the Raiders can play spoilers to a number of teams that are battling for playoff position, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Another is that the team is trying to figure out which players deserve to be a part of the Silver and Black's future.
The last interesting aspect of Sunday's game, for some fans, is how the results, and those around the league, will affect the Raiders' draft position in 2025.
No matter the reason you are still tuning in to Raiders football in what is a lost season, here is everywhere that you can catch the action.
How to watch Raiders vs Buccaneers on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Buccaneers game will be on CBS, highlighted in Orange.
As expected, a game in the early window between a two-win Raiders team and a .500, small-market team like the Buccaneers does not have much national appeal.
How to stream Raiders vs Buccaneers without cable
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is an option to stream the game this week because this platform allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices. Paramount+ requires a subscription as well.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Buccaneers game details
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
Kickoff time: 10:00am PST
Weather forecast: 73 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 7-4-0