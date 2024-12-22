How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 16 with and without cable

The Las Vegas Raiders may have a winnable game on Sunday.

Of course, a win would cost Las Vegas the top pick in the draft, but the players and coaching staff are surely licking their chops at the opportunity to get their first win since Week 4.

This game is a rematch of the final contest at the Oakland Coliseum, a game in which Gardner Minshew led a ferocious comeback to take down the Raiders.

While not too many players on this Raiders team played in that 2019 loss, this revenge game means a great deal to some of Raider Nation.

Whether you are pulling for a high draft pick or rooting for a victory, here is where you can catch all of the action in Week 16.

How to watch Raiders vs Jaguars on TV

The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Jaguars game will be on CBS, highlighted in Green.

This matchup is only being played in the local Las Vegas and Jacksonville markets, which makes sense given that the two teams have a combined five wins. This level of football is not highly marketable to a national crowd.

How to stream Raiders vs Jaguars without cable

Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.

This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.

Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.

Paramount+ is an option to stream the game this week because this platform allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices. Paramount+ requires a subscription as well.

DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.

Raiders vs Jaguars game details

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Kickoff time: 1:25pm PST

Weather forecast: 62 degrees F

All-time record: Jaguars lead 6-4-0