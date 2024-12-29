How to watch Raiders vs. Saints in Week 17 with and without cable

For the second straight week, the Las Vegas Raiders have a winnable game on the horizon.

They will head down to New Orleans for Week 17 to take on a struggling Saints team at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Las Vegas will not get a chance to take on their former quarterback, Derek Carr, as he was ruled out for the contest.

This means that the team will face rookie third-round pick Spencer Rattler, who led the Saints' offense to zero points just a week ago. They became the first NFL team to be shut out in an entire game in 2024.

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders are coming off of a momentous victory in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Neither franchise has much to play for at this juncture other than pride.

While fans worry about the semantics of the team's draft position, the players and coaches of the Silver and Black will be doing everything they can to win their second straight game down in the Big Easy.

If you want to catch all the action, here's a list of places to do so.

How to watch Raiders vs Saints on TV

The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Saints game will be on FOX, highlighted in Green.

TV broadcast coverage map for Raiders vs. Saints Week 17 https://t.co/6F4eDlOBrn pic.twitter.com/LhzQqX0via — Raiders Wire (@TheRaidersWire) December 28, 2024

This matchup is only being played in the local Las Vegas and New Orleans markets, which makes sense given that the two teams are out of the playoff race.

How to stream Raiders vs Saints without cable

Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.

This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.

Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.

Paramount+ is an option to stream the game this week because this platform allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices. Paramount+ requires a subscription as well.

DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.

Raiders vs Saints game details

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Kickoff time: 10:00am PST

Weather forecast: 66 degrees F

All-time record: Series Tied 7-7-1