Instant reactions to Raiders' humiliating loss to Bengals
By Levi Dombro
The offense is completely inept
If it weren't for Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, I am not sure this unit could produce a first down.
Before the season, some optimistic writers had faith in Luke Getsy, but that has proven to be a foolish mistake.
Once again, the Raiders averaged less than 3.0 yards per carry, as they totaled 60 yards on 21 attempts. Zamir White did punch one in near the goal line, but once again the team failed to have a rushing play of more than seven yards.
As for the quarterbacks, neither played well when it mattered at all.
Desmond Ridder padded his stats at the end with a nice drive and touchdown to Bowers, but both he and Gardner Minshew fumbled and surrendered multiple sacks.
The big guys up front got banged up today, but still, Trey Hendrickson treated the offensive line like a set of traffic cones.
He and the Bengals defensive line had free runs at the quarterback all day, and Hendrickson tied a single-game career high with 4.0 sacks.
It's hard to see how this team is going to get any better with Getsy as the playcaller. Perhaps a new offensive coordinator is needed, or maybe an offensive-minded head coach would do the trick.